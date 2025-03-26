Federal Support for Wildfire Survivors Tops $2 Billion

LOS ANGELES – As of March 25, just over two months since the Los Angeles County wildfires were declared a major disaster by the president, FEMA and its federal partners have made more than $2 billion available to disaster survivors.

Federal assistance to eligible homeowners, renters, and businesses, in the form of FEMA grants and low-interest SBA Disaster Loans, has topped $2 billion. That number includes:

$101 million in FEMA housing and other needs assistance.

in FEMA housing and other needs assistance. $2 billion in home and business loan offers from the SBA, the largest source of federal disaster recovery funds for homeowners, renters, businesses, and certain nonprofits.

31,941 household have been approved for FEMA funds, including:

$24,316,400 in housing assistance for short-term rental assistance and home repair costs

$76,431,025 in other essential disaster-related needs, such as expenses related to medical, dental, and lost personal possessions.

Two Disaster Recovery Centers remain open at UCLA Research Park and Altadena Recovery Center. In total, the centers have logged 32,511 survivor visits. At the centers, residents may speak in person to representatives from federal and state programs, the American Red Cross and various nongovernmental nonprofits and community groups.

In partnership with the State of California, Los Angeles County, and local officials, FEMA will continue helping California’s individuals and families get back on their feet and jumpstart their recovery.

The deadline to apply for both FEMA and SBA disaster assistance is March 31, 2025.

How To Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

On the FEMA App.

By calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, give FEMA your number for that service. Assistance is available in multiple languages. Lines are open Sunday–Saturday, from 4 a.m.- 10 p.m. Pacific Time.

At a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). To locate a DRC near you, visit the DRC Locator.

For an American Sign Language video on how to apply, visit FEMA Accessible: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance

Apply for SBA Low-Interest Disaster Loans:

Online at sba.gov/disaster

By calling SBA’s Customer Service Center hotline at 800-659-2955. People who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability may dial 711 to access relay services.

SBA’s Customer Service Center hotline at People who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability may dial to access relay services. By emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov

At a Disaster Recovery Center or Business Recovery Center, where you can submit a completed application or SBA representatives can help you apply. To find a BRC near you, go to Appointment.sba.gov .

At a Disaster Recovery Center or Business Recovery Center, where you can submit a completed application or SBA representatives can help you apply. To find a BRC near you, go to Appointment.sba.gov .

California is committed to supporting residents impacted by the Los Angeles Hurricane-Force Firestorm as they navigate the recovery process. Visit CA.gov/LAFires for up-to-date information on disaster recovery programs, important deadlines, and how to apply for assistance.