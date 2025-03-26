FEMA May Contact You by Phone

FEMA Representatives Calling Kentucky Storm Survivors

FEMA representatives are reaching out to survivors of the February severe storms that have applied for disaster assistance. Representatives may call for a variety of reasons such as issues with applications (missing documents, insurance settlement paperwork, etc.), follow-up on access and functional needs and/or to schedule inspections at the address where the damage was reported. Representatives may also be calling eligible survivors for the Direct Temporary Housing Program.

In these instances, phone calls may come from unknown phone numbers or unfamiliar area codes. If you receive a phone call from FEMA, don’t share your personal information unless you are sure the person you are talking to is a legitimate FEMA representative.

If you receive a call from someone stating they are a FEMA representative, but you are skeptical, do not give out any information. Call 800-621-3362 to verify the call is legitimate.

If you suspect fraud, please send an email to StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov

When an applicant calls the Helpline to speak with a FEMA representative, they may be asked to share personal information to verify identity.

How to Apply for FEMA Assistance

If you live in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Simpson, or Woodford county, and haven’t yet applied for FEMA assistance, you may still complete an application.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Friday, April 25.

You can visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to meet face to face with specialists from FEMA to get assistance filling out your application. The Small Business Administration (SBA) and other state and local agencies are also in DRCs to answer questions about disaster assistance and other recovery resources. You may also upload any documents needed for applications at the centers.

If you are unable to visit a DRC, there are other ways to apply: online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

When you apply, you will need to provide:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.