GPT Pricing Partners with Hostaway to Offer Comprehensive Revenue Management Solutions to Large-Scale Operators

GPT Pricing

GPT Pricing, a leading AI-driven revenue management consultancy, is pleased to announce its integration with Hostaway.

GPT Pricing (NASDAQ:GPTPR)

We're thrilled to empower Hostaway clients with unmatched revenue optimization.” — Michael Ort

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GPT Pricing, a premier AI-driven revenue management consultancy for large-scale short-term rental operators, today announced a strategic integration and marketplace partnership with Hostaway , a leading vacation rental management platform. This partnership brings GPT Pricing's sophisticated revenue optimization and consultancy services directly to Hostaway’s extensive network of property management companies.GPT Pricing offers a distinct, enterprise-level approach to revenue management. Unlike standard dynamic pricing tools, GPT Pricing fully manages and executes pricing strategies, leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and seasoned industry expertise. Their comprehensive service enables property managers to completely outsource revenue management, ensuring optimal pricing decisions for maximum profitability.In celebration of this collaboration, GPT Pricing is extending an exclusive three-month complimentary trial of its revenue management algorithm to Hostaway clients. The offer applies to any subset of properties within qualifying portfolios, providing an opportunity to directly experience the powerful impact of GPT Pricing's approach.Notably, GPT Pricing maintains a specific enterprise focus, requiring partner companies to manage portfolios with a minimum of 100 properties. This ensures tailored solutions designed to effectively address the complexities of managing large-scale rental operations.Hostaway, recognized for its robust and scalable platform, enhances operational efficiency for short-term rental professionals through seamless integrations and extensive marketplace offerings. The inclusion of GPT Pricing in Hostaway’s marketplace reflects a mutual commitment to innovative solutions and industry excellence.For additional information on GPT Pricing’s revenue management services or to access the exclusive trial offer, Hostaway users are encouraged to visit GPT Pricing's official website.About GPT PricingGPT Pricing is a cutting-edge revenue management consultancy utilizing advanced AI and predictive analytics to optimize pricing for enterprise-level short-term rental companies. By handling all aspects of revenue strategy, GPT Pricing empowers property managers to maximize revenue and streamline operations.About HostawayHostaway is a comprehensive vacation rental management software provider, offering integrated tools and marketplace solutions to streamline and scale property management operations. The platform is dedicated to supporting the growth and success of short-term rental businesses globally.

Introducing GPT Pricing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.