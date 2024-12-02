Hyatus Stays Announces Academic Hospitality Partner Program in New Haven, CT

Hyatus Corporate Apartments at New Haven, CT

Hyatus Stays launches the Academic Hospitality Partner Program in New Haven, offering exclusive perks and housing solutions for local university communities.

New Haven is a hub of innovation and academia, and Hyatus is proud to support its universities with housing solutions that match the caliber of these institutions” — Amal Rohail, Director of Marketing at Hyatus

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyatus Stays , renowned for its luxury boutique-style accommodations, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive Academic Hospitality Partner Program tailored for members of local New Haven universities. This program offers unique benefits to students, faculty, and staff of Yale University, Southern Connecticut State University, Albertus Magnus College, Gateway Community College, University of New Haven, and Quinnipiac University.With the academic and cultural vibrancy of New Haven, Hyatus Stays seeks to provide flexible, premium housing solutions that address the diverse needs of the university community. The Academic Hospitality Partner Program ensures members access to Custom Invoicing, Automatic Tax Exemption, Fast-Track Guest Approvals, and Flexible Stay Options, among other perks designed for convenience and comfort.Seamless Housing for New Haven’s Academic CommunityHyatus Stays’ offerings are perfectly positioned to support the needs of local university students, faculty, and visiting scholars. Each apartment blends the comfort of home with boutique hotel luxury, featuring:1. Fully Furnished Spaces: Elegant interiors with all the necessities for a productive and relaxing stay.2. Work-Friendly Amenities: High-speed internet, ergonomic workstations, and quiet environments ideal for research and remote work.3. Prime Locations: Convenient access to New Haven’s universities, cultural landmarks, and vibrant downtown scene.Tailored Solutions for University Professionals and StudentsHyatus Stays recognizes the unique requirements of university housing, from accommodating visiting scholars conducting research to offering flexible leases for students in transition. This Partner Program offers tailored options, ensuring every member finds a solution that fits their specific needs.Key Benefits of the Program:- Custom Invoicing: Simplify billing processes for university departments and guests.- Automatic Tax Exemption: Exclusive to qualified university-affiliated guests.- Fast-Track Guest Approvals: Accelerated processes for booking and residency confirmation.- Flexible Stay Options: Ideal for short-term research visits, semester-long stays, or sabbatical accommodations.What sets Hyatus Stays apart from other housing providers in New Haven?What sets Hyatus Stays apart from other housing providers in New Haven is the company’s unwavering commitment to personalized service. Each university-affiliated guest benefits from a dedicated concierge, ensuring that every aspect of their stay is seamless. Whether it’s coordinating transportation, suggesting local dining options, or assisting with campus-specific needs, Hyatus goes beyond standard accommodation services to create a truly immersive and stress-free experience.For university faculty, visiting scholars, and students, the challenges of temporary housing are eased by Hyatus’ attentive concierge team. This personalized approach allows guests to focus on their academic or professional goals while enjoying the comforts of a thoughtfully designed home away from home. With Hyatus Stays, university housing is reimagined with a level of care, luxury, and convenience unmatched in the region.Seamless BookingBooking a stay at Hyatus’ New Haven apartments is designed to be as effortless as possible. University-affiliated guests can reserve their accommodations through their respective partner accounts designed to automatically apply all eligible discounts and perks or by reaching out to the company’s dedicated reservations team at reservations@hyatus.com.A Commitment to Community Engagement in New HavenHyatus Stays is deeply invested in the New Haven community. From supporting local businesses to collaborating with cultural initiatives, Hyatus believes in creating housing experiences that go beyond accommodations, fostering a genuine connection to the city’s vibrant culture and academic spirit.By partnering with New Haven’s universities, Hyatus Stays reinforces its commitment to providing exceptional housing solutions that enhance academic endeavors and professional growth.About Hyatus StaysAt Hyatus Stays, we redefine accommodations with a unique approach that combines the comforts of home with the luxuries of boutique hospitality. Each property is curated with thoughtful design and modern amenities, tailored to the needs of today's savvy travelers. What truly sets us apart is our dedication to personalized service, offering every guest a dedicated local concierge for an immersive and seamless experience.For more information about the Academic Hospitality Partner Program or to book a stay, please visit Hyatus.com or contact us at reservations@hyatus.com.

