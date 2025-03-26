House Bill 491 Printer's Number 0480

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Sponsors PIELLI, D. WILLIAMS, HOWARD, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, BURGOS, SANCHEZ, GUENST, KHAN, OTTEN, CERRATO, GREEN

Short Title An Act amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in juvenile matters, providing for concurrent jurisdiction on military installations.

Memo Subject Protecting Military Children and Families Through Concurrent Jurisdiction

03/26/2025

