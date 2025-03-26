Submit Release
House Bill 491 Printer's Number 0480

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Sponsors

PIELLI, D. WILLIAMS, HOWARD, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, BURGOS, SANCHEZ, GUENST, KHAN, OTTEN, CERRATO, GREEN

Short Title

An Act amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in juvenile matters, providing for concurrent jurisdiction on military installations.

Memo Subject

Protecting Military Children and Families Through Concurrent Jurisdiction

Generated 03/26/2025 03:12 PM

