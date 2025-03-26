House Bill 491 Printer's Number 0480
PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Sponsors
PIELLI, D. WILLIAMS, HOWARD, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, BURGOS, SANCHEZ, GUENST, KHAN, OTTEN, CERRATO, GREEN
Short Title
An Act amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in juvenile matters, providing for concurrent jurisdiction on military installations.
Memo Subject
Protecting Military Children and Families Through Concurrent Jurisdiction
