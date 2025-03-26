Submit Release
House Bill 325 Printer's Number 0507

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - House Bill 325

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PASHINSKI, SANCHEZ, HARKINS, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, KENYATTA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HADDOCK, KHAN, CIRESI, FLEMING, SAMUELSON, PIELLI, FREEMAN, RADER, GREEN, COOK

Short Title

An Act amending the act of June 27, 2006 (1st Sp.Sess., P.L.1873, No.1), known as the Taxpayer Relief Act, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in taxation by school districts, further providing for school district tax notices.

Memo Subject

Clarifying Gaming-Funded School Property Tax Relief Notice

Actions

0281 Referred to FINANCE, Jan. 27, 2025
0507 Reported as amended, Feb. 5, 2025
First consideration, Feb. 5, 2025
Laid on the table, Feb. 5, 2025
Removed from table, March 26, 2025

