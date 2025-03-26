House Bill 325 Printer's Number 0507
PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - House Bill 325
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
PASHINSKI, SANCHEZ, HARKINS, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, KENYATTA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HADDOCK, KHAN, CIRESI, FLEMING, SAMUELSON, PIELLI, FREEMAN, RADER, GREEN, COOK
Short Title
An Act amending the act of June 27, 2006 (1st Sp.Sess., P.L.1873, No.1), known as the Taxpayer Relief Act, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in taxation by school districts, further providing for school district tax notices.
Memo Subject
Clarifying Gaming-Funded School Property Tax Relief Notice
Actions
|0281
|Referred to FINANCE, Jan. 27, 2025
|0507
|Reported as amended, Feb. 5, 2025
|First consideration, Feb. 5, 2025
|Laid on the table, Feb. 5, 2025
|Removed from table, March 26, 2025
