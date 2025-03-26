House Bill 325 Printer's Number 0507

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - House Bill 325 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PASHINSKI, SANCHEZ, HARKINS, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, KENYATTA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HADDOCK, KHAN, CIRESI, FLEMING, SAMUELSON, PIELLI, FREEMAN, RADER, GREEN, COOK Short Title An Act amending the act of June 27, 2006 (1st Sp.Sess., P.L.1873, No.1), known as the Taxpayer Relief Act, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in taxation by school districts, further providing for school district tax notices. Memo Subject Clarifying Gaming-Funded School Property Tax Relief Notice Actions 0281 Referred to FINANCE, Jan. 27, 2025 0507 Reported as amended, Feb. 5, 2025 First consideration, Feb. 5, 2025 Laid on the table, Feb. 5, 2025 Removed from table, March 26, 2025 Generated 03/26/2025 03:12 PM

