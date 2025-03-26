This Week in Construction: Top Innovations & Industry Trends – March 26, 2025

Construction Links Network

Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionals

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.This week’s featured video highlights the Robocraft project, a visionary collaboration between the University of Calgary’s School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape (SAPL) and the City of Calgary. Robocraft explores how robotic fabrication can reshape urban development - enhancing accessibility, reducing environmental impact, and creating local jobs. Central to this three-year initiative is a 450-kilogram robotic arm housed at the Wave Technology Centre, which enables researchers to prototype advanced construction techniques using sustainable materials and digital tools. Led by Dr. Alicia Nahmad Vazquez, Robocraft empowers communities to help design and 3D-print public infrastructure - from ramps to paving stones that can be tailored to local needs. Supported by the Urban Alliance, Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Mitacs, the project is not only transforming how we build but also fostering workforce development in robotics and digital manufacturing.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• Turner Construction Launches Turner Ventures to Drive Innovation in Construction• The Forget Family passes the torch to another RONA affiliated dealer• NGen Launches 12 Cutting-Edge Projects to Tackle Canada's Housing Crisis• Canada Invests $27.9M to Boost Residential Energy Retrofits in Alberta and Ontario• HUBS and ELEVATE: Transforming Toronto’s Libraries and Schools into Smart Community Hubs• Laureen Cushing Returns to Wolseley Canada to Lead HR Department• South Dakota Updates Plumbing Code to 2024 Uniform Plumbing Code• Yanmar Launches Electrification Unit to Advance Zero-Emission Machinery• CWC Applauds Funding to Advance Sustainable Wood Construction in Quebec• Upcoming Free AEC Networking Event in Quebec City: Revizto Field Day• Chandos Construction Leads Sustainable, Culturally-Informed Build at UVic• Andrew Moles Promoted to VP and GM for PCL Solar• Spring Trailer Tune-Up: Comprehensive Repairs for Every Trailer• What Should You Do If My Basement Floods in Toronto? Top 5 Steps to Take• ACI Announces 2025 Honorees Recognizing Excellence in the Concrete Industry• Receive Professional Legal Help from a Real Estate Lawyer in Toronto• Safe Travel Secured by Steel Building Construction• Understanding EN 407:2020 – Protective Gloves Against Thermal Risks (Heat and/or Fire)• IAPMO Seeks Technical Correlating Committee Members• RodRadar and SITECH Deutschland Join Forces to Prevent Utility Strikes in Excavation• CMAW Secures $3M to Launch Inclusive Trades Training Across Western CanadaStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

