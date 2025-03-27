Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Releases 2024 Annual Financial and Disclosure Report & Chicago Property Sold for Big Gain

Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Releases 2024 Annual Financial and Disclosure Report Chicago Investment Property Sold for Significant Financial Gains

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACGX)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Creative Group ( ACGX ) Releases 2024 Annual Financial and Disclosure ReportChicago Investment Property Sold for Significant Financial GainsAlliance Creative Group, Inc., ( http://www.ACGX.us ) (Stock Symbol OTC: ACGX) is pleased to announce the results of Operations for the Year Ending December 31, 2024.Revenues for the Year ending December 31, 2024 (“2024”) were $583,514*Gross Profits for the Year ending December 31, 2024 (“2024”)were $583,514Net Income for the Year ending December 31, 2023 (“2023”) were $123,599The total assets on the Balance Sheet for the Alliance Creative Group as of 12/31/24 were $4,490,267The total outstanding common shares as of December 31, 2024 were 5,079,211 with 3,199,023 of those shares in the floatThe Company ended the quarter with $28,844 Cash on hand and $264,243 owed from the Chicago investment property sale.*This does not include any revenues from the sale of the Chicago investment property because the transaction was paid out in January 2025.The full financial statement, balance sheet, statement of operations, cash flow statement, and disclosure statements are posted on the OTC Market Company website at www.OTCmarkets.com under the stock symbol ACGX in the section for filings and disclosure and on www.ACGX,us in the investor relations section.Paul Sorkin, CEO of the Alliance Creative Group, Inc. said, “In December we completed a very successful sale of our Chicago investment property located on Wayne Ave. The final reconciliation and payouts occurred in January 2025 so that will be reflected in our Q1 2025 financials. However, the end result was the sale created a reduction of $3,311,552 in Liabilities from the Balance Sheet along with $264,243 of cash being deposited in the ACGX bank account.We have been searching for and evaluating a number of potential new projects or investments to use that money for but have not found anything to close yet. The overall goal is to find a positive cashflow SAAS or services based software company to acquire majority control of and/or find a quality real estate investment. PeopleVine , our largest valued investment, is still performing very well and our discussions with potential growth capital investors has continued. Our goal with this is to sell potentially 20% to 30% of the shares we hold and use that cash to invest in new projects to help diversify our overall risk and reward for shareholders.As of December 31, 2024 ACG owned 5% of the Sayless Spritz Brand and had a secured loan with the company. However, a deal was completed in Q1 of 2025 to convert the debt into equity and become a 20% owner. The details will be reflected in the 2025 Q1 financials. I will share more details on this soon but we believe this will give us an improved future upside with this project.With the downturn of our healthcare construction projects and the sale of the Wayne property we decided to close the Peak Construction Group. The loss during the 4th quarter was caused from the final payouts we needed to make with that Company.We are actively continuing multiple conversations to find and complete a potential acquisition and/or investment that we believe will help improve our revenues, incomes, cashflows, and future shareholder value.Our low float and very small overall current expenses to maintain our current projects positions us well for all types of potential opportunities. Our long terms remain focused on finding ways to vertically integrate and potentially share resources between projects to help leverage the economies of scale and create future growth and value.”.About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ACGX) is a Parent Holding Company on the OTC market. The strategy ACG intends to deploy is a shared resource model where internal divisions, portfolio companies, Real Estate projects, and strategic investments are vertically integrated, optimizing efficiencies and cost savings. Resources may be applied to a mix of early-stage equity investments in companies that synergize with the company’s shared resource model and secured investment opportunities. ACG’s strategic mission is to utilize a unique blend of capital, relationships, experience, and secured investment structures to increase value for its clients, partners, investors, and shareholders while reducing the overall risk. The company’s big picture long term plan is to create an ecosystem of shared resources that can provide quality resources with reduced expenses while acting as a partner for internal projects. The intent is to have multiple businesses and investment projects or divisions to help diversify the risk and generate potential revenue in multiple ways while leveraging both the private and public markets. For more information, visit www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com or www.ACGX.us About PeopleVinePeopleVine is a Software as a Service (SAAS) company that specializes in serving the Lifestyle Hospitality industry. The Member Experience & CRM Software allows luxury hotels, resorts, and private member clubs to elevate a more personalized online membership experience. PeopleVine helps their clients build member communities, drive engagement, and connect the dots that elevate experiences and revenues. The software empowers its clients teams to deliver efficiently managed operations through an integrated platform. PeopleVine is committed to being the most essential and adaptive SaaS engagement platform for companies that take a customer centric approach to business.For more information www.PeopleVine.com About Say Less SpritzSay Less Spritz is a low ABV premium light wine in a can. Say Less blends a carefully sourced selection of West Coast rosé and wine varietals with sparkling water and real fruit juice to create a single serving ready to drink (RTD) wine in a can. The Award winning Products come in 6 flavors: Classic Rosé Spritz, Pineapple Rosé Spritz, Watermelon Rosé Spritz, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc. All products are 100 calories or less, 5 grams of sugar or less, and contain all natural ingredients. The rosé collection is sweetened with monk fruit to provide a cleaner and more enjoyable drinking experience without compromising on taste or quality. For more info: www. SayLessSpritz .comThis news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the bespeaks-caution doctrine. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.Investor Relations and Media Contact1-312-498-9769info@ACGemail.com

