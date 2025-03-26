Access Psychology Foundation Offers Continued Mental Health Support Amid Threat of SAMHSA Cuts

Access Psychology Foundation

Access Psychology Foundation will continue its mission of providing accessible mental healthcare for all

WHITE PLAINS , NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) recently issued a statement expressing concern over potential cuts to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the significant impact these cuts could have on behavioral health professionals and their patients. Among the proposed changes is the dismantling of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, a vital resource that has assisted over 14.5 million individuals since its inception in 2022.

In response to these developments, the Access Psychology Foundation (APF) remains unwavering in its mission to provide accessible mental healthcare for all.

“The need for mental health services has grown substantially, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic,” said Dr. Alec L. Miller, PsyD, Co-Founder of APF and President of Cognitive & Behavioral Consultants, LLP. “With suicide rates reaching alarming levels especially for African Americans, it is our responsibility as behavioral health professionals to ensure that everyone has access to critical therapeutic and life-saving resources.”

Since its establishment in 2022, APF has served thousands of students and families through its mental health programs and services. Organizations like APF rely on SAMHSA as a vital resource to provide essential and effective care.

“SAMHSA is an invaluable partner and resource for professionals in the field, aligning closely with APF’s mission to deliver care to underserved communities,” said Damian Travier, Executive Director of APF. “Our staff, behavioral health practitioners, volunteers, and the communities should know that, regardless of potential funding cuts, APF is committed to continuing our work with partners to provide resources, tools, and compassionate support to those in need.”

About Access Psychology Foundation: Access Psychology Foundation (APF) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2022 by Alec L. Miller, PsyD, and Lara K. McGinn, PhD, with a mission to increase inclusion, equity, and diversity in the field of mental health by providing historically underrepresented communities with access to evidence-based prevention and treatment and by training racially diverse providers. To learn more about APF’s vision of equitable access to successful mental health services and training for all communities, please visit their website at www.access-psychology.org

