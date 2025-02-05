Right Click Solutions Held Inaugural Cybersecurity Conference for Businesses and Professionals

Left to right: Right Click Solutions Staff - Anthony Dibenedetto, Sonia Kesselmark, Mike Volpe, Brian Lufker, Jeff Lacker, Alex Tytla, Dan Taplitz Cybersecurity Conference Attendees Retired Detective Brett Hochron and Harley the Cyber Dog

Over 50 people were in attendance as they gained knowledge and insights on how to protect their business or organization in this ever-evolving digital world

MOUNT KISCO , NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right Click Solutions, in partnership with NFP, an AON company, held its inaugural Cybersecurity Conference on Wednesday, November 20th, at the Westmoreland Sanctuary in Mount Kisco, NY. Over 50 people in attendance across a myriad of industries gained knowledge and insights on how to protect their business or organization in this ever-evolving digital world. Hosting this conference was particularly meaningful to Dan and Sammi Taplitz, Owners of Right Click Solutions, as the company will be celebrating 20 years of being a leader in the cybersecurity space, while providing impeccable tech support and personable customer service.

"We are thrilled with the success of this year's inaugural cybersecurity conference,” said Dan and Sammi Taplitz. “It was an incredible opportunity to bring together experts, innovators, and thought leaders from around the country to share their knowledge and insights. The discussions were enlightening, the networking invaluable, and the collaboration inspiring. We look forward to continuing this journey together to provide opportunities to educate our clients and raise their awareness around issues of cybersecurity to build a safer digital future for all."

“A special thank you to Right Click Solutions for their hospitality and for allowing me to present at their conference,” said Mike Scully, Senior Channel Development Manager, Datto. “The attention to detail was spot on, the subject content was on point, and the venue was beautiful and unique. All those who had a hand in the organization and execution of this year’s conference should be very proud of themselves!”

Attendees enjoyed a day that included engaging presentations by industry experts and leaders, networking, and prizes and giveaways. The Lunch and Learn session was presented by the FBI and outlined current cybersecurity threats and strategies to mitigate them. Harley the Cyber Dog, and her handler, Retired Detective Brett Hochron, demonstrated the ability of these specially trained canines to sniff out digital technology that may contain evidence for criminal investigations, such as cellphones, SIM cards, thumb drives, laptops, and other digital storage devices. Following the conference, attendees had the option to participate in a guided educational hike through the beautiful Westmoreland Sanctuary grounds.

“It was my pleasure to support and sponsor this year’s Cybersecurity Conference,” said Kelly D’Amato, VP and Branch Manager, PCSB Bank Mount Kisco. “It was an honor to be part of this event and I’m so glad it was a success.”

“Congratulations to the Right Click Solutions team for a successful event,” said Michael Stephenson, Partner, Brim & Brand. “I learned a lot, found the topics and sessions very relevant, and was very satisfied overall.”

Event Sponsors included: Data Loss Prevention Sponsors: Athena, MyOutDesk.com, PCSB Bank, BSB Consultants; Catering Sponsor: Chase Bank; Hike Sponsor: Mount Kisco Chamber of Commerce; Partner Sponsors: ConnectWise, Datto, Sonic Wall.

Weren’t able to attend the conference? If you would like more information about the day or are interested in partnering with Right Click Solutions for your cyber security or tech needs, please email info@rcsllc.net or call (914) 242-3212.

About Right Click Solutions Right Click Solutions LLC (RCS) is an Information Technology company, founded in 2006 to provide clients in the greater Hudson Valley, including Metro NY, Westchester and Fairfield Counties with a full range of services from back-up support for in-house IT personnel to a fully functioning outsourced IT Department. Services provided include: Managed IT Services, IT Consulting, Cloud Services, Business Continuity – Backup & Disaster Recovery, VOIP Phone Services, Security, Virus Protection and Video Streaming. RCS is committed to providing the highest quality IT services that is hands-on, personable and responsive. RCS has become the sought-after solution to help companies develop their IT infrastructure from ground up, building a strong foundation that can scale with changing needs. Right Click Solutions is located at 27 Radio Circle Drive Suite 104, Mount Kisco, NY. For additional information, visit www.rightclicksolutionsllc.com or call (914) 242-3212. For the latest news and updates, follow @RightClickSolutions on Facebook.

