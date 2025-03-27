Keeper Security Unveils Latest WearOS App for Seamless Password Management

The new Keeper WearOS app delivers a seamless and secure smartwatch experience

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeper Security , the leading cybersecurity provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets and remote connections, has unveiled its latest improvements to the Keeper WearOS app for Android that accompanies their flagship password management solution. The upscaled app enhances security and ease for smartwatch users. The update aligns with Google’s latest Android guidelines, providing a more intuitive and streamlined experience for Android WearOS users.The Keeper WearOS app for Android, formerly known as KeeperDNA, has been renamed to reflect the unified access experience across multiple platforms. The redesigned app adds convenience by allowing users to securely view stored credentials and use their smartwatch for Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). Key features including Time-Based One-Time Password (TOTP) code viewing and Watch Favourites remain, but the modernised interface design and enhanced functionality elevate the user experience.In addition, Keeper has enhanced its Android app’s offline functionality, allowing users to securely access their Keeper data without an internet connection. This improvement boosts both convenience for mobile users and security when accessing sensitive information on the go."Security should never be a hassle," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Keeper’s WearOS app delivers the same robust protection users have come to expect with our smartwatch solution, with an even better experience. With this update, we’re making it easier for users to securely access their credentials, right from their wrist.”Key features of the updated Keeper WearOS app:• Redesigned Interface: A fresh, modern UI improves usability and navigation, featuring a rotating carousel on the vault page with dynamic content and key security insights at a glance.• Instant Access to Credentials and 2FA Codes: View and retrieve passwords and authentication codes with a tap.• Watch Favourites: Quickly access your most-used logins without reaching for your phone.The release also includes offline functionality for the Keeper Android app:• Simplified Account Setup: A streamlined onboarding process makes it easy to create an account and import passwords in just a few steps.• Enhanced Offline Mode: Now with improved controls, users can configure vault access for one, seven or 30 days, making security more flexible for travel and remote work. Enterprise users receive explicit alerts when offline access is restricted based on company policies.• Decoupled Offline Mode and 2FA: Manage offline access and 2FA settings separately for more control over security preferences.The Keeper WearOS app marks the first phase of ongoing improvements to Keeper’s wearable solutions, with planned enhancements including passkey support and standalone functionality for managing security directly from wearable devices."People expect security to be effortless and integrated into their daily routines," said Lurey. "With this update, we’re delivering an elegant, smarter and more intuitive way to manage credentials on WearOS – providing instant, secure access without disrupting the user experience. By enhancing usability while maintaining our zero-trust security model, we’re ensuring that security remains seamless, effective and uncompromising."The updated Keeper WearOS app is now available on the Google Play Store . Stay secure and take control of your credentials from your wrist, backed by Keeper’s zero-knowledge encryption and compliance with industry-leading security standards. Learn more about Keeper’s full suite of cybersecurity solutions at www.keepersecurity.com About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for millions of individuals and thousands of organisations globally. Built with end-to-end encryption, Keeper's intuitive cybersecurity platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our patented zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management solution unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. By combining these critical identity and access management components into a single cloud-based solution, Keeper delivers unparalleled visibility, security and control while ensuring compliance and audit requirements are met. Learn how Keeper can defend your organisation against today’s cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.com.Learn more: KeeperSecurity.com

