Daddy-Daughter Lead Big Guns Coffee Teams Up With Sprouts to Bring Hydroponic Coffee to America

TYRON, NC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Guns Coffee , the veteran-owned coffee brand founded by Marine Corps Veteran T. Shane Johnson and his 10-year-old daughter Charli Johnson, is proud to announce its retail launch at Sprouts Farmers Market this May. This milestone brings two of its most popular fair-trade coffee blends—Charli’s Blend and The Motivator—to select Sprouts locations, making premium, ethically sourced coffee more accessible to consumers nationwide.While Big Guns Coffee is pioneering hydroponic coffee farming in the U.S., the products launching at Sprouts are sourced from a small fair-trade farm in Colombia, reflecting the company’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and responsible sourcing. As the company works toward bringing hydroponically grown coffee to market, it remains dedicated to offering exceptional coffee experiences through partnerships with like-minded farmers.“This launch with Sprouts Farmers Market is a huge moment for us,” said T. Shane Johnson, founder of Big Guns Coffee. “We started with the belief that coffee could be grown anywhere with the right technology, but at the heart of it all is great coffee. Partnering with small, fair-trade farms ensures we bring the best to our customers while continuing to push the boundaries of coffee innovation.”The two blends hitting Sprouts' shelves include:- Charli’s Blend – Named after Charli Johnson, this smooth and balanced medium roast embodies her passion and drive for making an impact.- The Motivator – A bold, high-energy dark roast inspired by T. Shane’s journey as a Marine, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker.The partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market aligns with the retailer’s commitment to high-quality, ethically sourced products. In addition to its retail expansion, Big Guns Coffee is also developing its Coffee Farm Franchise Co-Op, allowing entrepreneurs and farmers to establish their own indoor coffee farms using hydroponic technology. The first franchise has launched in Kentucky, with growing interest from additional locations across the U.S.Big Guns Coffee will be available in select Sprouts locations starting in May. To learn more about the brand, its fair-trade coffee blends, and its hydroponic coffee innovation, visit https://biggunscoffee.com About Big Guns CoffeeBig Guns Coffee was founded by T. Shane Johnson, a Marine Corps Veteran, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker, along with his daughter, Charli Johnson. The company is pioneering hydroponic coffee farming in the U.S., providing a sustainable, locally grown alternative to imported coffee. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and environmental responsibility, Big Guns Coffee is revolutionizing how coffee is grown and enjoyed.

