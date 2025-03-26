PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release – March 26, 2025

Media Contacts:

Alison Marchione, Shoreland Restoration Ecologist

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-490-6128, Alison.Marchione@Vermont.gov

Laura Dlugolecki, Environmental Analyst

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-490-6133, Laura.Dlugolecki@Vermont.gov

Two Vermont Lakes Achieve Gold Lake Wise Award Status

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is pleased to announce that a sixth and seventh lake have achieved the Gold Lake Wise Award. Halls Lake in Newbury and Little Averill Lake in Averill join Echo Lake, Seymour Lake, Lake Iroquois, Lake Raponda, and Lake Morey in reaching this accomplishment. The Gold Lake Wise Award is granted to lake associations when 15% of the properties surrounding a lake have received an individual Lake Wise Award.

“The Halls Lake and Little Averill Lake communities can take great pride in achieving this important water quality award,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “It is not lost on me how much commitment and collaboration it takes to work together for the good of a lake. I hope Vermonters will join me in drawing inspiration from these communities’ proactive efforts to steward healthy shorelands for years to come.”

A Lake Wise Award is given to an individual lakeshore property owner who participates in the voluntary Lake Wise Program to improve stormwater management and prevent erosion. To receive the award, the property must meet a series of criteria that indicate it is well managed, uses Shoreland Best Management Practices, and is maintained to care for the lake. Properties that don’t meet the criteria can receive technical assistance to make their properties more lake friendly. Through this program lakeshore property owners help ensure their communities are more resilient to the harmful impacts of climate change.

“By engaging in the Lake Wise Program, many lakeshore property owners were able to embrace best management practices to reduce stormwater runoff and restore native buffers at the shoreline,” said Polly Rouhan, Halls Lake Association Secretary. “Halls Lake Association appreciates DEC's involvement to help our membership become more responsible stewards of this beautiful lake and we look forward to our continued work together.”

Halls Lake and Little Averill Lake received their first Lake Wise assessments in the summer of 2022. In just three seasons, communities on both lakes came together to get 15% of lake front properties Lake Wise Certified.

"As we just celebrated the 50th anniversary of our founding, the Averill Lakes Association (ALA) is thrilled to be recognized as one of the handful of lakes that has earned the Gold Lake Wise Award," said Bernie Gracy, President of the ALA. "We have more than doubled our very engaged membership in the last two years. We cherish our partnership with DEC, the Memphremagog Watershed Association, and the Essex County Natural Resources Conservation District to educate, help, and recognize lake property owners’ efforts to improve and protect Little Averill Lake's water quality and habitat. We look forward to earning the Gold Award on Great Averill Lake in the future."

Learn more about how to participate in the Lake Wise Program.

###

The Department of Environmental Conservation is responsible for protecting Vermont's natural resources and safeguarding human health for the benefit of this and future generations. Visit dec.vermont.gov and follow the Department of Environmental Conservation on Facebook and Instagram.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider. To file a discrimination complaint, for questions, free language services, or requests for reasonable accommodations, please contact ANR’s Nondiscrimination Coordinator at ANR.CivilRights@vermont.gov or visit ANR’s online Notice of Nondiscrimination.