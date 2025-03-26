TrueFire Studios Announces Matt Annerino as New CEO

TrueFire Studios, an alliance of leading online music education companies, is excited to announce the appointment of Matt Annerino as its new CEO.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrueFire Studios, an alliance of leading online music education companies, is excited to announce the appointment of Matt Annerino as its new Chief Executive Officer. With 20 years of experience leading digital strategy and marketing, he will be driving the next chapter of growth and innovation at TrueFire Studios.

Annerino, an executive with a deep background in marketing, technology, music, and e-learning, joins TrueFire Studios with a clear vision for advancing the company’s strategic priorities. He will focus on enhancing user experience, prioritizing data-driven insights and innovative technologies to build the most engaging, personalized learning environment for guitar players at all levels. Annerino aims to strengthen TrueFire Studios’ value proposition as the music learner’s go-to platform, driving long-term growth, maximizing customer lifetime value and delivering exceptional solutions to TrueFire Studios’ portfolio of brands and partners.

“We are excited to welcome Matt Annerino as our new CEO,” said Brad Wendkos, Founder of TrueFire. “His leadership experience, deep understanding of the digital landscape, and innovative approach will help TrueFire Studios continue to thrive as the global leader in music education.”

Prior to joining TrueFire Studios, Matt Annerino served as VP of Marketing & Digital GM at Fender Musical Instruments Corp, where he successfully led Fender’s flagship learning product, Fender Play and oversaw global digital marketing. He also served as EVP of Digital Marketing & Analytics at Live Nation. His unique blend of experience in leadership, technology and growth strategy will be instrumental in helping TrueFire Studios expand its reach and strengthen its position in the online music education space.

“I am honored to join TrueFire Studios at such an exciting time for the Company,” said Annerino. “They have long been at the forefront of music education, and I’m eager to continue that tradition by driving innovation and giving our customers, artists and partners the best possible experience. Together with the team, I’m confident we will elevate TrueFire Studios to new heights.”

About TrueFire Studios:

TrueFire Studios is an alliance of the world’s leading online music education companies. We’re passionate about democratizing music education by providing affordable, anytime, anywhere access to best-in-class artists and the most comprehensive music lesson library on the planet, across all major instrument categories. We provide exceptional revenue-share opportunities for educators, while preserving artist-led music education for future generations. For more information visit www.truefirestudios.com, www.truefire.com, www.artistworks.com, www.jamplay.com, www.faderpro.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.