TrueFire Studios Collaborates with Robert Jon & The Wreck for an Immersive "In the Jam" Southern Rock Experience

TAMPA , FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrueFire Studios, the premier global music education platform, is thrilled to announce an exclusive collaboration with Robert Jon & The Wreck in a special edition of "In the Jam." This unique learning experience invites musicians and fans to jam with Robert Jon & The Wreck on ten electrifying Southern rock grooves. It offers unprecedented access to play along with the band on their acclaimed tracks. With features like synced video, tab, slow-motion playback, and the ability to mix, mute, or solo any track, this edition brings users directly into the heart of Southern rock with a hands-on, interactive approach. Watch the trailer and order “In The Jam” NOW.

In this edition of "In the Jam," fans can join lead vocalist and guitarist Robert Jon Burrison along with Andrew Espantman on drums, Henry James on lead guitar, Warren Murrel on bass, and Jake Abernathie on keyboards. The lineup features ten jam tracks from Robert Jon & The Wreck’s repertoire, including fan favorites like Do You Remember, Whiskey, and Glory Bound. Each track is enhanced with insider commentary, offering insights into how the band collaborates, approaches their unique Southern rock sound, and builds energy in live performances.

“TrueFire has always been committed to providing world-class, immersive music experiences,” said Brad Wendkos, Founder of TrueFire Studios. “Our collaboration with Robert Jon & The Wreck exemplifies this commitment by not only delivering a learning experience but an invitation for fans to engage directly with a band that embodies the energy and passion of Southern rock. We’re honored to bring this edition to our global community and excited to offer this unforgettable jam session to musicians worldwide.”Henry James added, "This 'In the Jam' session is such a cool way for us to share our music with fans on a whole new level. We’re thrilled to give people the opportunity to play right alongside us, feel the groove, and experience the music as we do when we’re on stage. It’s about connecting and celebrating the music that brings us all together.”

Robert Jon & The Wreck have built an impressive reputation with their modern take on Southern rock, amassing a global fanbase and performing alongside artists like Joe Bonamassa, Blackberry Smoke, and Peter Frampton. Known for their soulful guitar riffs, rich harmonies, and high-energy performances, the band's recent albums, including Ride Into The Light and Live at the Ancienne Belgique, have received critical acclaim and solidified their status as Southern rock icons.

About Robert Jon & The Wreck

From Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the East Coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these native Californians; Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), Warren Murrel (bass) and Jake Abernathie (keyboards) have been electrifying audiences all over the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes. Simply put, it is difficult to ignore when these talented musicians take the stage.

Little wonder they have made an impact on audiences across the world, where they’ve played a run of sold-out shows and proudly shared bills with talent the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Blackberry Smoke, Peter Frampton, Joanne Shaw Taylor, The Mavericks, Buddy Guy and Rival Sons. 2020’s ‘Last Light On The Highway’ garnered worldwide acclaim for the band and 2021’s ‘Shine A Light On Me Brother’ continued their upward trajectory, leading to a collaboration with Blues Rock Titan Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records, which paved the way for even more new and exciting music. Most recently they released ‘Ride Into The Light’ a dynamic, multi-faceted album featuring material produced by GRAMMY-Award winners Don Was (Bonnie Raitt, The Stones, John Mayer) and Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Blackberry Smoke, Rival Sons), Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, The Black Crowes), along with guitar virtuosos Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith. This eclectic mix enabled the band to attain new heights in their musicianship and songwriting skills, evoking the timeless sound of classic bands such as The Allman Brothers Band, Eagles, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

2023 also saw the release of ‘Live At The Ancienne Belgique,’ their first official live concert film spanning the last decade of their exceptional career, which Music News called, “one of the best live albums I have heard in years.”

About TrueFire Studios

TrueFire Studios serves an international community of over 3 million music students and professionals with its family of brands, including TrueFire, ArtistWorks, JamPlay, and FaderPro. Known for its vast library of video lessons, patented learning systems, and interactive platform, TrueFire Studios is a leader in innovative music education, enabling musicians to reach their highest potential. For more information, visit www.truefirestudios.com.

