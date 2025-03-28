Har Mar Superstar Expands 2025 Tour With New Stops in Tokyo and Omaha

Har Mar Superstar 2025

Har Mar Superstar has added new 2025 tour dates in Tokyo and Omaha, joining an already exciting spring and summer schedule including Boston and New York City.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Har Mar Superstar is extending his already electric 2025 tour with two newly announced shows in Tokyo, Japan, and Omaha, Nebraska. These special performances add an international stop and a meaningful return to the Midwest, enriching a tour already packed with deep cuts, fan favorites, and unforgettable energy.

Newly Added Tour Dates:

• April 1 – Tokyo, JP @ Tower Records Shinjuku

• June 20 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

The Tokyo stop marks Har Mar’s long-awaited return to Japan, sparked by the unexpected local popularity of his latest album Roseville.

“Tower Records was selling many copies of my latest album Roseville at their Shinjuku location in Tokyo,” Har Mar said. “It grew something of a word of mouth cult following, and when they heard I’d be in town we decided it’d be a great treat to play a solo performance in the store and sign copies of the album. A local promoter helped put it all together. I can’t wait to see everyone! I’ve been obsessively brushing up on my Japanese.”

Omaha holds a special place in Har Mar’s musical journey, and his June performance at Reverb Lounge will be a homecoming of sorts.

“Omaha is a really important place to me and the development of my music,” he said. “I wrote many early Har Mar songs there with the guys from The Faint and spent a lot of time immersed in the very thriving scene they cultivated starting in the mid-90s. I’ve always loved playing there.”

These new dates join a growing tour schedule that includes marquee stops in Boston and New York City. Each show promises Har Mar’s signature mix of soul, pop, rock, humor, and showmanship.

Full Spring/Summer 2025 Tour Dates:

o April 1- Tokyo @ Tower Records Shinjuku

o April 18- Kansas City @ Warehouse Broadway

o April 19- San Antonio @ The Mix presented by Paper Tiger

o April 20- Austin @ 3TEN ACL Live

o April 21- New Orleans @ Santos

o April 24- Atlanta @ The Earl

o April 25- Columbus @ Rumba Cafe

o April 26- Detroit @ The Magic Bag

o April 27- Davenport @ Raccoon Motel

o May 10- Boston @ Boston Button Factory

o May 11- New York, NY @ Sony Hall

o June 20- Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

With Roseville still resonating with fans old and new, Har Mar Superstar continues to evolve while honoring the roots of his 25+ year career. His performances are equal parts nostalgic and electrifying—no two nights are the same.

Watch “Hearts Have Misspoken” here: https://youtu.be/-j6s1yRxDk4

About Har Mar Superstar

Known for his soulful voice, magnetic stage presence, and versatile artistry, Har Mar Superstar has been captivating audiences worldwide for over two decades. With his album Roseville, Har Mar Superstar’s music delves deeper into his unique blend of vulnerability and showmanship, cementing his place as one of the most compelling performers in contemporary music.

Media Contact:

For more information, please contact Lexi Witwer at WebiMax at lwitwer@webimax.com or call (856) 840-8337.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.