Make Me Noteable Launches "The Noteable Show" — A New Podcast Highlighting the Voices Behind the Stories
EINPresswire.com/ -- Make Me Noteable, a rising force in personal branding and media positioning, has officially launched its new podcast, The Noteable Show, a weekly series that spotlights authors and their journeys to becoming visible, credible, and influential voices in their industries.
Hosted by the Make Me Noteable team, the show features interviews with both emerging and established authors, diving into the behind-the-scenes processes of writing, publishing, audience-building, and brand development. With a focus on storytelling as both craft and career, The Noteable Show serves as a platform for creators who are not only writing books—but building movements.
“Every author has a story beyond the page,” said [Spokesperson Name], founder of Make Me Noteable. “The Noteable Show was created to bring those stories forward—about resilience, strategy, and what it really takes to become recognized in today’s crowded landscape.”
The podcast covers a range of topics including:
Navigating traditional and self-publishing paths
Author branding and platform-building
Media and PR strategies for writers
Lessons from book marketing wins and mistakes
The Noteable Show is available on major platforms including:
Spotify
Amazon Music
iHeartRadio
Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and more
New episodes are released every [insert day], featuring authors across genres and industries.
About Make Me Noteable
Make Me Noteable is a personal branding agency that helps authors, entrepreneurs, and creatives increase their visibility and credibility through strategic storytelling, media outreach, and digital presence. Learn more at www.makemenoteable.com.
About Make Me Noteable
Make Me Noteable is a personal branding agency that helps authors, entrepreneurs, and creatives increase their visibility and credibility through strategic storytelling, media outreach, and digital presence. Learn more at www.makemenoteable.com.
