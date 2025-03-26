Senate Bill 91 Printer's Number 0046

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Senate Bill 91 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors MASTRIANO, CULVER, FONTANA, DUSH, ROBINSON Short Title An Act amending the act of December 16, 1998 (P.L.980, No.129), known as the Police Officer, Firefighter, Correction Employee and National Guard Member Child Beneficiary Education Act, further providing for definitions and for Postsecondary Educational Gratuity Program; and repealing provisions relating to retroactivity. Memo Subject Joshua’s Law - Fixing “Line of Duty” Death Benefits for Families Actions 0046 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, Jan. 22, 2025 Reported as committed, March 26, 2025 First consideration, March 26, 2025 Generated 03/26/2025 01:50 PM



