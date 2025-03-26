Senate Bill 91 Printer's Number 0046
PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Senate Bill 91
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
MASTRIANO, CULVER, FONTANA, DUSH, ROBINSON
Short Title
An Act amending the act of December 16, 1998 (P.L.980, No.129), known as the Police Officer, Firefighter, Correction Employee and National Guard Member Child Beneficiary Education Act, further providing for definitions and for Postsecondary Educational Gratuity Program; and repealing provisions relating to retroactivity.
Memo Subject
Joshua’s Law - Fixing “Line of Duty” Death Benefits for Families
Actions
|Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, Jan. 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, March 26, 2025
|First consideration, March 26, 2025
