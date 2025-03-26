Problem Gambling Awareness Month Highlights the Need for Safer Gambling Practices During March Madness

NV, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As millions of Americans enjoy and wager on March Madness, the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) saw fit to designate March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month. With sports betting becoming increasingly popular, it’s vital to recognize the risks associated with gambling addiction and to ensure that those affected have access to the resources and support they need.

The American Gaming Association estimates that the NCAA Tournament will draw an estimated $3.1 billion in legal wagers in 2025, doubling that of the Super Bowl. This further amplifies the need for focused efforts around responsible gambling. While the majority of bettors can enjoy March Madness responsibly, many individuals are at risk of developing problematic gambling behaviors.

The NCPG estimates that 2.5 million Americans suffer from severe gambling addiction, while an additional 5-8 million are at risk of moderate problems. As sports betting expands, particularly through major events like March Madness, the visibility and accessibility of gambling increase, which can create heightened risks for vulnerable individuals.

Raising Awareness and Promoting Prevention

Problem Gambling Awareness Month provides an important platform to inform the public about the dangers of gambling addiction and the resources available to those who need help. This year, the NCPG and other advocacy groups are encouraging individuals to recognize the signs of problem gambling, such as chasing losses, betting more than they can afford, and neglecting responsibilities in favor of gambling.

“March is the perfect time to bring awareness to problem gambling and all the efforts the industry is putting forth to help research and treat the disorder,” said Pat Evans, a lead writer for Legal Sports Report. “It’s important to note the increased focus on responsible and problem gambling from operators and regulators as headwinds increase against the industry and why a regulated industry is important.”

Additionally, the NCPG is promoting the accessibility of support services, such as the National Problem Gambling Helpline (1-800-522-4700) and online tools to help individuals self-exclude from gambling sites. These services can provide confidential support to individuals struggling with gambling addiction and offer advice to friends or family members concerned about someone’s gambling behavior.

Industry’s Role in Responsible Gambling

The growth of legal sports betting across the country means that operators, regulators, and advocacy organizations have a responsibility to help consumers make informed decisions and manage their gambling habits. In response to this, sports betting operators like FanDuel and DraftKings have implemented responsible gambling tools, such as deposit limits, self-exclusion programs, and educational campaigns aimed at promoting safer betting practices.

State regulators are also doing their part, with many states launching awareness campaigns to inform bettors about the risks of gambling and the tools available to help. These efforts are designed to ensure that sports betting remains an enjoyable activity, without causing harm to those who may be vulnerable.

“There has been an increased number of legislative efforts across the US, including at a federal level, to put tighter guardrails on the gambling industry during the past two legislative sessions, and it appears the activity will not slow down,” Evans said. “Legislators are concerned about the explosive growth of the gambling industry, and in some cases rightfully so, but it is important to work with the regulated industry and ensure those guardrails are the correct ones to put in place to help ensure the safest industry as possible.”

Moving Forward: A Collective Effort

As March Madness continues to capture the nation’s attention, it’s a pivotal time to prioritize problem gambling awareness. By focusing on prevention, education, and providing resources for those affected by gambling addiction, the industry, regulators, and advocacy groups can work together to create a safer environment for all.

