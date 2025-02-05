Super Bowl Betting To Surpass $1.5 Billion In Handle Across US Markets

c/o Legal Sports Report

Super Bowl LIX is projected to shatter betting records as regulated US sportsbooks are estimating $1.5 billion in legal wagers nationwide.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bettors are on target to place a record-breaking $1.5 billion in wagers on Super Bowl LIX at legal online and retail sportsbooks across the country, according to projections by Legal Sports Report, which provides news and analysis of the US sports betting and iGaming industry.

This would mean a 15% growth in sports betting handle from the previous Super Bowl, breaking records as almost 225 million Americans across 40 states and territories have access to legal sports betting on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Over $1.5 billion in legal wagers on a single game is impressive, but not shocking when you look at how much the legal sports betting landscape has grown over the last few years. Over two-thirds of the country has access to legal sports betting for the 2025 Super Bowl, and that number continues to grow,” said Eric Ramsey, data and policy analyst for LegalSportsReport.com.

If that’s not monumental enough, all eyes will be on the state of New York, poised to overtake Nevada's top spot for the first time regarding Super Bowl betting handle. For Super Bowl LIX, LSR models predict that New York is expected to reach $183 million in handle this year, with Nevada and New Jersey not far behind with $170 million and $147 million, respectively.

"Any market overtaking Nevada as the Super Bowl betting capital would have seemed impossible just a few years ago, but New York produced nearly three times as much volume as Nevada last year, which flipped our model. It’s a testament to regulatory expansion allowing the US market to reach new heights as access, and betting handle, continue to grow.” said Ramsey.

This year, 38 states, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, will combine to make the Super Bowl the biggest legal betting event in US history once again. The projected increase from 2024 betting numbers largely reflects the underlying growth over the past year. More than 25 legal sports betting markets set new handle records in 2024, with nationwide handle up 23% year-over-year. It also helps that this will be the third year in a row that the Super Bowl falls within a state with legalized sports betting (Louisiana).

The last time these two teams competed in a Super Bowl was in 2023. At the time, the event drew record betting handle. Pennsylvania bettors wagered $84.3 million on that matchup with the Chiefs, and this year’s encore should beat that number, given the two years of additional growth in regulated markets.

Alongside the widespread Chiefs fanbase, the addition of Taylor Swift to the list of Super Bowl celebrity attendees also increases attention on the Chiefs, despite their home state of Missouri remaining on the short list of states without legal sports betting. That market is set to launch by December 2025.

For this year's game:

- The only states without legal sports betting for Super Bowl LIX are Alabama, Alaska, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah. Some tribes in New Mexico, North Dakota, Washington, and Wisconsin offer sports betting under an existing Class III gaming compact. Mississippi allows app-based sports betting but only on-site at licensed casinos. Montana offers in-person betting through lottery terminals and an app that only works in authorized Sports Bet Montana locations.

- The District of Columbia and Puerto Rico join the 38 states with legal sports betting.

Sports betting is legal in Pennsylvania, home of the Eagles and expected to generate the seventh-highest Super Bowl betting handle in the US.

- Firms like Crypto.com and Kalshi now offer a peer-to-peer form of sports speculation that purportedly falls under the jurisdiction of financial regulators rather than gaming regulators, making it available nationwide.

- Limited granular data suggests that at least 25% of Super Bowl handle will be rolled up in parlays, and roughly another 10% represents the outstanding futures bets placed throughout the season.

About Legal Sports Report:

Launched in 2014, Legal Sports Report is the leading authority for news in the legal, regulated US sports betting and daily fantasy sports industries. Often cited by top news publications, LSR began reporting on the industry four years before the US Supreme Court lifted a near-national ban on sports betting. LSR also provides coverage of other sectors of regulated gambling, including the emerging online casino sector.

