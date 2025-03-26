Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,261 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,751 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Joins Coalition in Seeking Preliminary Approval For $39.1 Million Settlement With Generic Drug Manufacturer

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley joins 50 states and territories in seeking preliminary approval for a $39.1 million settlement with generic drug manufacturer Apotex over conspiracy to inflate prices and limit competition.

“This settlement led by the Attorneys General protects consumers from drug companies that manipulate prices and reduce competition,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Attorneys General will continue to stand up for the rights of consumers.”

Attorney General Jackley said South Dakota consumers who purchased a generic prescription drug listed here between May 2009 and December 2019 may be eligible for compensation. To determine your eligibility, call 1-866-290-0182 (Toll-Free), email info@AGGenericDrugs.com or visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com.

South Dakota is among a coalition of nearly all 50 states and territories who have filed three antitrust complaints since 2016 against generic drug companies.

Other Attorneys General involved in the coalition are from Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Puerto Rico.

The coalition filed the settlement Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut in Hartford. The settlement can be found here:

                                                                  -30-

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Joins Coalition in Seeking Preliminary Approval For $39.1 Million Settlement With Generic Drug Manufacturer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more