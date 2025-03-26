Attorney General Jackley Joins Coalition in Seeking Preliminary Approval For $39.1 Million Settlement With Generic Drug Manufacturer

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley joins 50 states and territories in seeking preliminary approval for a $39.1 million settlement with generic drug manufacturer Apotex over conspiracy to inflate prices and limit competition.

“This settlement led by the Attorneys General protects consumers from drug companies that manipulate prices and reduce competition,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Attorneys General will continue to stand up for the rights of consumers.”

Attorney General Jackley said South Dakota consumers who purchased a generic prescription drug listed here between May 2009 and December 2019 may be eligible for compensation. To determine your eligibility, call 1-866-290-0182 (Toll-Free), email info@AGGenericDrugs.com or visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com.

South Dakota is among a coalition of nearly all 50 states and territories who have filed three antitrust complaints since 2016 against generic drug companies.

Other Attorneys General involved in the coalition are from Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Puerto Rico.

The coalition filed the settlement Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut in Hartford. The settlement can be found here:

