F&G Commission sets spring Chinook seasons for April 26

Closing dates

Areas will be closed by Closure Order signed by the Director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game or Aug. 10, 2025, whichever comes first.

Fishing days

Clearwater River Drainage

Fishing for Chinook salmon will be open four (4) days per week, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the mainstem Clearwater, North Fork Clearwater, Middle Fork Clearwater, and South Fork Clearwater rivers.

Lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers

Fishing for Chinook salmon will be open four (4) days per week, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Snake River

Fishing for Chinook salmon will be open seven (7) days per week.

Daily and possession limits

Mainstem Clearwater River, North Fork Clearwater River, Middle Fork Clearwater River, and South Fork Clearwater River

Daily = Four (4) Chinook salmon, only one (1) may be an adult

Possession = Twelve (12) Chinook salmon, only three (3) may be adults

Lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers

Daily = Four (4) Chinook salmon, only one (1) may be an adult

Possession = Twelve (12) Chinook salmon, only three (3) may be adults

Snake River

Daily = Four (4) Chinook salmon, only two (2) may be adults

Possession = Twelve (12) Chinook salmon, only six (6) may be adults

Don’t forget about E-tagging

Idaho Fish and Game’s new electronic salmon and steelhead permits are available at all vendors, or through the Go Outdoors Idaho mobile app. Remember, if you buy a paper tag, you're ineligible for e-tagging so ask for it when you buy from a license vendor.

E-tagging allows salmon or steelhead anglers to validate their permits electronically. Anglers can use the app while out of cell service, in low service areas, and while the device is on airplane mode. E-tagging also allows anglers to buy an electronic salmon or steelhead permit and start fishing immediately instead of waiting for a paper tag to arrive in the mail.