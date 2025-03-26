Nominations are Open for the Connecticut Technology Council's 20th Annual Women of Innovation® Awards

2024 Connecticut Technology Council Women of Innovation finalists and celebration

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Connecticut Technology Council (CTC) is proud to announce the opening of nominations for the 2025 Women of Innovation awards, recognizing women innovators, role models, and leaders in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) across the state.Nominations are open until May 11; nominators must complete and submit the Women of Innovation Nomination Form at https:// www.ct.org/womenofinnovation by midnight on May 11. The 20th annual Women of Innovation awards event – always an exciting and inspiring evening will be held in October (date and location to be announced later this spring) and will include networking with technology and business leaders from across the state, as well as the official announcement of the category award winners (finalists will be announced prior to the event).Held since 2005, the Women of Innovation program has created a vibrant community of women and girls in STEM, passionate about making an impact, mentoring, leading, and sharing their expertise with those pursuing career development and growth. It is one of the largest networksof women in technology, science and engineering in Connecticut.“The Connecticut Technology Council is proud to host the 20th Women of Innovation event withthe support of our members, sponsors, and partners,” said Milena Stankova Erwin, CTC’sExecutive Director. “We are excited to uphold the program’s legacy, highlight the impact theseamazing women in STEM continue to make in Connecticut and beyond, and honored tocelebrate their impressive accomplishments.”Finalists in each of nine award categories are nominated by peers, coworkers, and mentors. A diverse panel of judges selects finalists and winners in two rounds of judging. All nominees must currently work or study in Connecticut and meet the specific requirements in the award category in which they were nominated.The 2025 award categories are:* Youth Innovation & Leadership* Collegian Innovation & Leadership* Academic Innovation & Leadership – Secondary* Academic Innovation & Leadership – Post-Secondary* Entrepreneurial Innovation & Leadership* Research Innovation & Leadership* Corporate Innovation & Leadership – Small/Medium Business* Corporate Innovation & Leadership – Large Business* Community Innovation & LeadershipOn the evening of the awards celebration, all finalists are honored, and category winners are announced. The Youth finalists receive scholarships to further their education and career.To review the award categories and criteria and to complete the nomination form by the May 11 deadline, visit https://www.ct.org/womenofinnovation . Take this opportunity to nominate the trailblazers you know and help spotlight their successful journey in STEM in Connecticut.For more information on how to support the Women of Innovation program and women leaders in STEM through sponsorship or scholarship fund donations, contact Milena Erwin at executive.director@ct.org.Visit www.ct.org/womenofinnovation for more details and updates.About the Connecticut Technology CouncilThe Connecticut Technology Council (CTC), a statewide trade association, unites the state ofConnecticut’s technology ecosystem, serving as a dynamic platform for idea exchange andresource sharing. Formed in 1994, CTC connects across sectors, firm sizes, and businessmodels, to drive innovation and growth in Connecticut's tech sector.The CTC offers exceptional networking, learning, and promotional opportunities, connecting adiverse network of technology leaders, educational institutions, government agencies, non-profits, and service providers. Members gain access to a dynamic community of influential techleaders, founders, business owners, and partners. Through exclusive, invitation-only forums andsignature events like the annual Women of Innovation awards, the CTC addresses keytechnology issues and trends, providing valuable insights and opportunities for knowledgesharing among industry experts and peers, both in Connecticut and globally. www.ct.org Media contact:Milena Stankova Erwin, Executive DirectorConnecticut Technology Councilexecutive.director@ct.org

