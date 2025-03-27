Electric Summit Secures Iowa City as Host Through 2028

MEA Energy Association members to field the future of electric operations in Iowa.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Electric Operations Technical & Leadership Summit, a leading event for electric utility professionals, has officially designated Iowa City as its host location through 2028. The announcement signals an ongoing commitment to delivering advanced learning and leadership development opportunities for Midwest-based electric utilities.Held annually by MEA Energy Association (MEA), the summit draws electric crews, foremen, supervisors, managers, and directors from across the greater Midwest to engage in essential training and knowledge sharing. Home of the University of Iowa, Iowa City and the surrounding suburbs have a strong focus on education, a vibrant arts and culture scene, and a thriving literary scene. The Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center, with over 80,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, comfortably hosts conference attendees, speakers, and exhibitors.“Utilities are navigating more complex operational environments than ever before,” said Stacey Bonine, program services vice president at MEA. “Our continued partnership with Iowa City allows us to offer a consistent, affordable, high-quality experience in a community that values innovation and education. Recently renovated guestrooms and the scenic Iowa River Landing are bonuses.”The 2025 event, occurring May 6–8, will feature over 30 technical and roundtable sessions spanning key operational topics including safety and training, substations, dispatching, metering, codes and standards, overhead and underground systems, and reliability. Education for this conference is planned by dedicated industry professionals who volunteer on one of nine MEA electric committees.Attendees also benefit from two general sessions, discussions with product and technology experts who are all in one place at the same times, and structured and unstructured opportunities to connect with industry peers.This year’s theme, "Fielding the Future," reflects the challenges utilities face and the critical need for proactive strategies. Among the must-attend sessions are:• Weather Intelligence – Powering Smarter Utility Decisions: Presented by DTN, this session explores how advanced weather intelligence tools are enhancing utility grid resilience and response.• Wildfire Mitigation and Wildfire Plans: Experts from PGE, EPRI, and Xcel Energy lead focused discussions on planning and mitigation best practices.• The Human Impact of Abnormal Weather on Utility Workers: Xcel Energy and Vimocity examine how extreme weather affects frontline utility workers and how to better support their safety.• Motivating and Developing Your Workforce: MEA Leadership Manager Daneen Goncalves shares practical strategies to round the bases on employee engagement, enhance safety awareness, and develop a deep bench of future leaders.Visit MEAenergy.org/electric-summit for details about the electric committees, educational sessions, and the trade association MEA.

