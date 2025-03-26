Kyber Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Marking a Key Milestone in Data Security

Kyber has achieved SOC 2 Type II certification, demonstrating its commitment to data security and compliance standards set by the AICPA. Kyber is an AI-powered document generation platform built for insurance claims teams, trusted by carriers, MGAs, and TPAs.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyber, an AI-powered document generation platform built for insurance claims and compliance teams, announced its successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit, following its SOC 2 Type I certification earlier this year. This milestone underscores Kyber’s commitment to enterprise-grade data security for insurance carriers, MGAs, and TPAs.SOC 2 Type II compliance affirms that Kyber’s systems meet the rigorous security standards required to protect sensitive claims data and prevent threats such as fraud, data breaches, and regulatory non-compliance.“Achieving this certification was critical for aligning with the data security standards that enterprise-level insurers expect,” said Arvind Sontha, Founder & CEO of Kyber. “We want them to know we’re equipped to handle their sensitive data with the utmost care.”Why SOC 2 Type II Certification Matters for Insurance ClaimsSOC 2 Type II is a comprehensive audit framework developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) that evaluates a company’s operational effectiveness in securing customer data over an extended period. While SOC 2 Type I measures systems at a point in time, Type II examines sustained performance across key areas such as security, availability, and confidentiality.Kyber underwent a months-long assessment that covered data protection, access controls, and risk mitigation procedures. The audit validated that Kyber’s platform safeguards data both at rest and in transit through role-based access controls (RBAC), real-time monitoring, and audit logs.Raising the Bar for Claims Data ProtectionKyber’s SOC 2 Type II certification verifies its use of modern enterprise security standards, including end-to-end encryption, RBAC, and proactive threat detection. These capabilities enable insurance claims teams to streamline processes without compromising on data security or compliance.Compliance-Ready Document Generation for Carriers, MGAs, and TPAsKyber’s platform is designed with regulatory compliance in mind. For example, the platform's AI-powered Parameter Auto-Population streamlines the creation of claim notices with built-in security controls that ensure data privacy and regulatory adherence at every step. By eliminating manual document handling, Kyber helps insurers reduce human error, enforce role-based access controls, and maintain a complete audit trail, whether or not SOC 2 compliance is required.Continuous Monitoring for Ongoing Security AssuranceSecurity isn't a one-time audit; it's an ongoing process. Kyber's real-time audit logs and automated tracking give insurers full visibility into document creation, edits, approvals, and data access attempts. These capabilities help insurers stay compliant with NAIC Model Laws, HIPAA, and evolving state regulations, far beyond the requirements of SOC 2.Looking Ahead: Kyber’s Security RoadmapWith SOC 2 Type II certification in place, Kyber plans to further strengthen its security posture in 2025. This includes enhancing API security for encrypted data exchange with claims management systems and expanding compliance capabilities beyond SOC 2 to address insurance-specific frameworks.“This is just the beginning,” Sontha added. “We’re continuously strategizing on how to embed compliance deeper into our platform, integrate with more claims systems, and turn security into a core differentiator for Kyber.”About KyberKyber ( www.askkyber.com ) is a Y Combinator backed AI startup delivering the fastest way for claims teams to generate, review, and send claim forms and letters. Instead of spending hours drafting notices, adjusters get fully formatted, high quality drafts in seconds. By eliminating manual work, Kyber reduces time adjusters spend drafting by 65%, ensures that every notice meets compliance standards, and keeps communications consistent. This helps insurers, like Harbor Claims LLC, resolve claims faster without adding headcount and minimizes errors while scaling operations efficiently. With dynamic templates and configurable review rules, Kyber ensures that every claim notice is consistent, compliant, and ready for adjusters to finalize. Headquartered in New York, New York, Kyber is transforming claims processes across the insurance industry.

