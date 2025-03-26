Ronati Unveils Studio: The First Comprehensive Cloud-Based Platform for Managing Vintage, Antiques, and Pre-Owned Goods

Studio is the first tool to manage inventory of pre-owned goods from acquisition to sale using a single platform.

DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the surging global demand for pre-owned goods, international technology firm Ronati has launched Studio, a revolutionary cloud-based inventory and business management platform tailored for sellers of vintage, antique, and pre-owned items. Studio is the first solution enabling sellers to document and manage their unique inventory from acquisition to sale through synchronized mobile and desktop applications, addressing the urgent need for innovation in this rapidly growing market.The demand for unique, high-quality pre-owned items, from vintage furniture to luxury goods, is growing faster than traditional retail. According to McKinsey & Company, the $1.6 trillion resale market is set to grow by 10 to 15 percent annually over the next decade. However, sellers face challenges due to the diverse, ever-changing pre-owned inventory and outdated tools like spreadsheets and handwritten notes, which create operational inefficiencies. Studio addresses these issues by streamlining the workflows of sellers into a cohesive platform, offering a comprehensive solution."Studio marks a new era of empowerment for these small businesses and resellers. Our goal is to enable them to easily, efficiently, and effectively document, organize, and manage their constantly changing inventory so they can focus on strategically positioning their businesses for growth in a highly competitive market," said Ronati CEO Stacey Tiveron.Sellers can use the Ronati Mobile App to photograph and share inventory via email, text, or social media from both desktop and mobile apps. They can quickly create branded PDF tear sheets or catalogs, organize their inventory by category and location, and track costs. This app eliminates the need for multiple spreadsheets and documents, allowing sellers to prepare item data and images with one click for easy posting to various websites. Additionally, sellers can monitor where their inventory is listed online, helping to avoid duplicate sales and improve customer satisfaction.About Ronati:Ronati designs simple technology solutions specifically built for the antiques, vintage, and pre-owned goods industries. Studio is the industry's first end-to-end, cloud-based platform enabling sellers of preowned goods to manage their inventory from acquisition through sale effortlessly. Whether sellers are online or offline, Ronati's purpose-built solutions combine technology with industry expertise, strengthening the entire pre-owned goods market. www.ronati.com

