Learn to turn your catch into delicious table fare with MDC free virtual program April 3

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Join Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) to learn tasty trout recipes and techniques to cook your catch outdoors from 6 – 7 p.m. on April 3.

Registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/203028.

“Trout is the quintessential low-fat, low-sodium food,” said Sarah Elrod, MDC conservation educator. “Rainbow trout are a simple fish to clean. They’re also excellent table fare. Get ready to dive into several yummy recipes.”

She said cooking outdoors is a great complement to many other outdoor activities.

“Whether you are camping, fishing, hunting, or enjoying your backyard, this program will add another element to your outdoor experience,” said Elrod.

Participants will receive a detailed email the morning of the program with information on how to access the program online.

Questions? Contact Sarah Elrod at Sarah.Elrod@mdc.mo.gov.

For more information on trout, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/fishing/species/trout.