Taiwan Semiconductor Adds 80V/100V Power MOSFETs to its High-Performance PerFET™ Family

Automotive-grade PerFETs add reliability to non-automotive commercial and industrial applications

PerFETs offer industry best figure of merit. Single-/dual-output, automotive-grade devices target high-speed-switching, commercial and industrial applications.

By adding 80- and 100-volt devices to our PerFET family, designers have even more options for increasing efficiency and reliability in their power switching applications.” — Sam Wang, Vice President, TSC Products.

BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taiwan Semiconductor (TSC), a global supplier of discrete power electronics devices, LED drivers, analog ICs and ESD devices, has expanded its PerFET family of power MOSFETs with the addition of 80V and 100V versions. Based on TSC’s proprietary PerFET device structures and processes, the new 80V/100V N-channel power MOSFETs offer a best-in-class figure of merit (FOM: RDS(on)*Q = 184) and an industry-leading 175⁰C avalanche rating. The AEC-Q-qualified devices are ideal for automotive power applications—and myriad non-automotive commercial and industrial power applications that demand efficient, reliable performance.PerFET devices are housed in TSC-designed, industry-standard-size (5mm x 6mm) PDFN56U (single/dual) packages whose wettable flank improves solder joint reliability and AOI accuracy during PCB assembly. The PerFETs’ low on-resistance (RDS(on)) reduces conduction losses and their very low gate charge (Qg)—optimized for high-speed communication applications—offers the most efficient solution available for 48V input DC/DC converters.Six devices comprise the new 100V PerFET series, with single-output current ratings of 50-100A and dual-outputs rated at 31A. Target applications are 48V automotive, SMPS, server and telecom, DC-DC converters, motor drives and polarity switches. The new 80V PerFET series also offers six devices. Single-output models feature current ratings of 33-110A and 31-33A for dual-output models. In addition to those targeted by the 100V series, 80V PerFETs are suitable for ideal diodes, USB-PD and type-C charger/adapters, UPS, solar inverters, LED lighting and telecommunications power applications.“Because our PerFET power MOSFETs are built to automotive standards, design engineers can use them to achieve automotive-grade reliability in competitively priced, non-automotive applications—while eliminating proof-of-qualification paperwork necessary when using automotive parts,” said Sam Wang, vice president, TSC Products. “By adding 80- and 100-volt devices to our PerFET family, designers have even more options for increasing efficiency and reliability in their power switching applications.”

