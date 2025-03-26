Empowering women in cybersecurity focus of OSCE workshop in Sarajevo

The OSCE Transnational Threats Department held a workshop focusing on gender considerations in cyber/ICT security in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on 25 and 26 March. The event gathered 23 cybersecurity experts and policymakers from Eastern and South-Eastern Europe and showcased practical ways to empower women to actively take part in shaping inclusive policies and strategies related to cybersecurity and cyber diplomacy.

“This workshop is a fantastic example of taking an action-orientated approach to ensuring we benefit from all the talent society has to offer as we tackle increasingly complex cyber threats,” said Julian Reilly, British Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Experts presented good practices from political, economic, social and technical sectors and discussed regional and international initiatives aimed at boosting women’s participation in cybersecurity. During a practical exercise, participants explored ways to interpret and implement the OSCE’s 16 cyber/ICT security confidence-building measures with a gender-responsive approach.

The event was organized with the support of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina. “I am glad to say that the OSCE has been playing a pivotal role in fostering co-operative efforts to address cybersecurity threats. We are proud that the Mission effectively advocates for greater female participation in cybersecurity, emphasizing the importance of gender diversity to enhance stability through diverse perspectives and resources,” said Thomas Busch, Deputy Head of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The workshop was delivered as part of the extrabudgetary project “Activities and customized support for the implementation of OSCE cyber/ICT security confidence-building measures” with financial support from the United Kingdom.