Karen Schuman selected for IAOTP's Lifetime Achievement Award

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karen Schuman, Artist and Gallerist, was recently selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in and of itself, only a few select members are chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. These special honorees are selected to receive this award based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions to society, and their impact on their industries. Karen Schuman will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award this December at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two and a half decades of experience in the art industry, Ms. Schuman has firmly established herself as an expert in her field. Karen began her journey as the founder and director of the Dancing Krow Studio, where she demonstrated her passion for the arts and her leadership skills. Her entrepreneurial spirit led her and her husband to lease vacant storefronts in a less prosperous part of Oak Park, Illinois, where she opened The Art House, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering creativity. Working with other committed neighborhood activists, Karen helped to form the recognized Oak Park Arts District, which has been a haven for many other artisan studios.Karen's artistic expertise spans a wide range of mediums, including batik-dyed fabric, quilting, beadwork, and embroidery. Through her work, she aims to connect with others and convey the wisdom of living in harmony with the Earth and nature. Her shamanic practice, reflected in her artwork, seeks to illuminate the depths of darkness. Karen's artistic achievements include earning first and second place at the Art League in her Oak Park community, a testament to her talent and dedication.Before embarking on her career path, Ms Schuman completed coursework in oil painting at the Edward Cathony Studio of Art. Additionally, she successfully finished coursework in the secretarial training program at Robert Morris University. Following this, she gained valuable experience as a personal assistant at the Garfield-Linn Advertising Agency. Ms. Schuman also made a valuable contribution to the American Art Collector Books over the past 12 years and has recently been published in the international book of artwork, Excellent Art/Enter Into Art, Lounge 3/4, 2024.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Schuman has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for a TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine feature. Previously, Karen was awarded IAOTP's Top Award-Winning Artist of the Year 2023 and Empowered Woman of the Year 2024. This year, she will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) Annual Awards gala in December at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her most recent accolade, the Lifetime Achievement Award.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Schuman is a committed member of the Oak Park Arts District, where she has been actively involved in hosting art workshops for seniors and community members experiencing homelessness. This initiative reflects her deep commitment to community outreach and passion for fostering creativity among diverse groups.Looking back, Karen attributes her success to her perseverance, strong work ethic, and the guidance of the mentors who have supported her along the way. Outside of her professional endeavors, she enjoys gardening, walking, hiking, and traveling. Looking ahead, Karen hopes to inspire and guide those entering the art field, leaving a lasting impact on the next generation of artists.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

