Smart Mobility International to Launch Range-Extended Electric Vehicles in the UAE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Mobility International (SMI), the exclusive distributor of AVATR electric vehicles in the UAE, has announced plans to introduce Range-Extended Electric Vehicles (REEVs) to the market. The move marks a significant milestone in SMI’s mission to build a more inclusive, adaptable, and practical EV ecosystem tailored to the UAE’s driving habits and infrastructure.

Currently offering AVATR’s flagship Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) models - the AVATR 11 and AVATR 12 - SMI is now preparing to expand its portfolio with REEV variants. AVATR 07 is the first model to feature AVATR’s KUNLUN range-extending technology. It is a fully-electric vehicle with an on-board petrol-powered electric generator that extends the vehicle’s range without relying on external charging infrastructure.

“As more people consider switching to electric, it’s not just about the cars, it’s about how they fit into everyday life,” said Moutaz Louis, CEO of Smart Mobility International. “REEVs give drivers freedom - freedom from range anxiety, from depending on charging points, and from choosing between sustainability and convenience. This is the future of driving in the UAE.”

--- Understanding REEVs: The Best of Both Worlds ---

BEVs operate solely on electricity and require external charging. REEVs also use electric motors to drive the car but have a small petrol engine that charges the battery while driving. This allows the vehicle to drive electrically most of the time, with the added assurance of extended range when needed, ideal for long inter-Emirate commutes, remote desert drives, or spontaneous weekend getaways where electric charging infrastructure may be limited.

--- Why It Matters for the UAE ---

The UAE’s rapid embrace of EVs is backed by robust government support and expanding public charging infrastructure. Yet, for many residents, especially those living outside city centres or frequently driving long distances, charging access and range are still key concerns. By offering both REEVs and BEVs, SMI is giving drivers more choice and helping make the switch to electric easier.

“We don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach to electrification,” added Louis. “The UAE is a country of diverse lifestyles, from urban professionals to adventure seekers. Our job is to meet them where they are, with the right vehicle for their journey.”

--- Coming Soon ---

With the UAE aiming to make 50% of all vehicles on its roads electric by 2050, Smart Mobility International’s expanded lineup supports the country’s goal of a more sustainable transport future, ensuring no driver is left behind in the shift to electric mobility.

SMI plans to launch AVATR’s REEV models in the UAE later this year with further details to be announced in the coming months. This expansion underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and to supporting the UAE’s wider sustainability goals - offering not just electric vehicles, but smarter, more adaptable mobility solutions.

About Smart Mobility International

Smart Mobility International (SMI) is a distributor of New Energy Vehicles operating across the UAE. SMI brings over 40 years of experience in the luxury automotive sector, offering expert sales, service, and support through state-of-the-art facilities. The company focuses on premium vehicles, excellent customer care, and leading the future of intelligent and sustainable mobility in the UAE and beyond.

Learn more at https://smartmobilityint.com/

