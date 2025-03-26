Rx Bandz MiniJect Auto-Injector Curated at National Museum of Health and Medicine
Rx Bandz MiniJect is a compact, military-grade auto-injector that is designed to deliver a wide variety of medications, from vaccines to biologics.
Smallest of Rx Bandz‘s three compact auto-injectors now part of permanent collection
Our auto-injector builds on the lessons from decades of military medical advancements,. (It) will help save lives and shape the next evolution of accessible, life-saving care.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The innovative MiniJect is now part of the permanent collection of the National Museum of Health and Medicine, Washington DC.
— Stephen Harhen, Chief Technology/Innovation Officer
MiniJect is compact, about one third the size of traditional auto-injectors making it easier to carry and uses a unique hydraulic system that enables it to deliver a variety of medications including epinephrine, vaccines, and biologics.
Founder and CEO Jessica Walsh said, “We are honored that the Museum has chosen to curate our MiniJect into its permanent collection. Our platform of auto-injectors are designed to withstand the rigors of being carried by Special Forces operators—or by kids, who might be even tougher on things. MiniJect is engineered to make administering injectable medication simple for anyone, anytime, anywhere, all while maintaining its rugged durability, reliability and ease of use.”
Rx Bandz Chief Technology Officer Stephen Harhen said, “The MiniJect was developed to bring emergency medicine out of the hospital and directly into capable hands at the point of injury, where it’s needed most. We share the museum's commitment in chronicling medical history and driving innovation through learning. Our auto-injector builds on the lessons from decades of military medical advancements, and we expect our compact auto-injector platform will help save lives and shape the next evolution of accessible, life-saving care.”
Rx Bandz has several contracts with the Department of Defense to modify MiniJect to deliver emergency medications. The Museum’s collection serves as a Department of Defense resource showing how technology influences the practice of medicine and documenting important trends in the evolution of medical technology.
The National Museum of Health and Medicine is dedicated to preserving, collecting, and interpreting the objects, specimens, photographs and documents chronicling the history and practice of medicine over the centuries.
The collections focus particularly on the history and practice of American medicine, military medicine, and current medical research issues.
The Museum’s Historical Collections division includes artifacts documenting the material culture of medicine, with an emphasis on military medicine and federal government medicine. The earliest objects date from circa 1660 (Robert Hooke Microscope) to medical instruments and equipment presently in use. The collection continues to serve as a Department of Defense resource for the study of how technology influences the practice of medicine and documenting important trends in the evolution of medical technology.
The Museum, in Silver Spring, MD, is free, and available to the public and researchers.
About Rx Bandz
Rx Bandz is a privately-held, woman-led biotech with its laboratory in NJ. Rx Bandz is developing the next generation of patient-centric auto-injectors to deliver a wide range of injectable medications around the world. Its MiniJect is the world’s smallest auto-injector that is fast and easy-to-use compared to traditional auto-injectors. Rx Bandz focused on delivering epinephrine to treat anaphylactic shock. It is also developing products to treat numerous emergency medical conditions including a new formulation of tranexamic acid to stop hemorrhages. A wide range of injectable medications can be administered in its 1 ml to 5 ml auto-injectors, IM or SubQ.
