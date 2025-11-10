Rx Bandz Announces Second Loan Facility with Leonid Capital Partners
The compact and rugged MiniJect is an innovative drug-delivery platform, designed to deliver a wide variety of therapeutics.
New Loan Proceeds Allows Progress Towards Rx Bandz NDA Submission for Company’s Novel Auto-injector MiniJect
The facility was offered to Rx Bandz in recognition of the company’s receipt of $23 million in military grants from the US Air Force.
Jessica Walsh, Founder and CEO of Rx Bandz, said, “We are honored that Leonid recognized the expertise of our team and the performance of our MiniJect® in making a significant impact in the $120 Billion market for auto-injectors.”
Ms. Walsh continued “Leonid understands that MiniJect is answering patients’ and the military’s need for a more convenient, smaller, easier-to-use, and rugged auto-injector that delivers critical medications in emergency or battlefield situations. Our goal is to make giving life-saving injectable medications simple for anyone, anytime and anywhere.”
Rx Bandz expects to submit its application to the FDA in late 2026 for an expedited approval of MiniJect to deliver epinephrine and then follow up with applications to deliver ketamine and hydromorphone, part of the programs covered by the military grants. The company is also developing formulations of its products that can serve commercial/private sectors’ needs for conditions such as post-partum hemorrhaging and depression. MiniJect’s robust design and proprietary technology allows for the delivery of small molecules as well as biologics and viscous therapeutics.
“We are grateful that Leonid’s facility provides Rx Bandz with additional funding to continue our focused development schedule for submission to the FDA of an NDA pursuant to Section 505(b)(2) for MiniJect in our first therapeutic indication of delivering epinephrine,” said Harsha Murthy, Rx Bandz’s Chief Strategy Officer and member of the company’s Board of Directors.
“With our master device file approved, we will be well-positioned with formulations that can take advantage of MiniJect’s unique technology to deliver therapeutics to civilian, military and first responders.” Murthy continued.
“Because Rx Bandz does not need to conduct any in-vivo human clinical trials, we are focusing our efforts on completing the manufacturing reliability testing and human factors studies necessary for our NDA submission. The runway provided by Leonid allows us to pursue our current Series A Preferred fundraising round in the aggregate amount of $8 million,” he said.
Leonid Capital Partners has carved out a unique niche by accepting government contracts as lendable assets, providing early-to-mid-stage companies with critical growth capital. The firm’s founders utilize their financial and industry expertise to structure flexible financing solutions that meet the distinctive needs of scientists, engineers, and innovators who are developing impactful technologies in support of the national security mission.
“Rx Bandz exemplifies the type of company Leonid exists to serve — a team of innovators solving mission-critical challenges for both the warfighter and the civilian market. By converting government contract momentum into growth capital, we’re able to accelerate technologies like MiniJect that strengthen the nation’s defense and improve lives in the private sector alike,” said Chris Lay, Founding Partner at Leonid Capital Partners.
Leonid’s investments support a wide variety of contract types designed by the U.S. federal government to encourage research, service, and product solutions for critical areas of need.
About Rx Bandz/About MiniJect
Rx Bandz is a multi-asset biotech/medtech that has developed a platform of the world’s smallest auto-injectors and life-saving medications. Its versatile, compact, patient-centric auto-injectors are designed to deliver a wide range of injectable medications, from <1mL to 5 mL, for patients around the world. These include traditionally difficult to deliver biologics and vaccines for numerous medical conditions. Its innovative technologies protect the internal glass cartridges and extend the shelf of epinephrine and other oxygen-sensitive drugs. Rx Bandz is out-licensing its platform to pharmaceutical companies to increase their competitive edge. The company’s goal is to make giving life-saving injectable medications simple for anyone, anytime and anywhere.
Learn more at www.rxbandz.com
About Leonid Capital Partners
Leonid Capital Partners invests capital into critical national security initiatives. The firm leverages its deep government and technical expertise to provide its portfolio companies with the flexible resources they need to grow their business.
Learn more at leonidcp.com
Nothing herein shall be construed as, and may not be used in connection with, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or hold, an interest in any security or investment product in Rx Bandz.
