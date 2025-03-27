CAHME Announces the Initial Accreditation of the Walden University, Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) Program

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally” — Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE , PA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of Walden University, MHA for a three-year term.

"It is with great humility and gratitude that Walden University’s MHA program has been recognized as Accredited by CAHME. This honor reflects the hard work and dedication of everyone involved—past and present—and is a testament to the collaborative spirit and unwavering commitment to excellence, quality, and social change that has driven us forward. I am proud to share this achievement with all who have contributed to our success," said Sarah Pavelka, PhD, MHA, OTR/L, FNAHQ, CPHQ, MHA Associate Dean, Walden University.

“CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a complex and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME. “The program meets rigorous standards set by leading academics and practitioners. We recognize their commitment to the field.”

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 157 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

About Walden University

Walden University supports a diverse community of adult learners who seek to achieve their academic goals and make positive, lasting social change in their professions and communities. Students from across the U.S. and more than 90 countries are pursuing a certificate, bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degree at Walden, which offers more than 100 online degree and certificate programs. Walden University has graduated more than 199,000 students and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Visit WaldenU.edu for more information.

