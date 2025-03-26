Construction scheduled to begin next week on I-94 east of Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday, April 1, on Interstate 94 east of Bismarck.

The project includes reconstruction of the eastbound lanes from the mile marker 162 to 172 and reconstruction of a portion of the eastbound Apple Creek rest area parking lot.

Eastbound lanes and the rest area will be closed. Traffic will be head-to-head on the westbound lanes for the duration of the project. Ramp access will be available at the Exit 170 Menoken Interchange.

The speed limit will be reduced, and minimum delays are expected. Flaggers will be present at times to assist traffic through the work zone. A 15-foot width restriction will be in place.

The project is expected to be complete this fall.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.