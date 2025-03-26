Brain, Brand, and Beauty HBCU Conference Attracts Hundreds of Alabama State University Students

3B Collegiate Conference Alabama State Univ.

Female collegiate students gain expert guidance, enrichment, and resources for success during first stop of the HBCU Tour

This conference is not just about academic excellence; it’s about equipping women with the tools they need to thrive in building their personal brand to navigating the challenges of the modern world.” — DiDi Rentz-Hughes

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Skky Brand, Inc. and Alabama State University (ASU) present the first-ever Brain, Brand, and Beauty HBCU Collegiate Conference — a dynamic, free one-day event designed to empower and inspire female students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). This elevated and immersive experience, will take place on Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. It marks the first stop on a nationwide tour that will visit HBCU campuses across the U.S.Brain, Brand, and Beauty HBCU Collegiate Conference Powered by It Girls Initiative, LLC, a nonprofit organization, founded by Alabama State University alumni DiDi Rentz-Hughes known as “DiDi Skky,” a multimedia personality, and Geno Freeman, a renowned Movie/TV Make-Up Department Head. The conference is designed to provide a comprehensive platform where young women can enhance their leadership skills, develop their personal brand, and embrace their unique beauty inside and out. "As an ASU graduate, I’m beyond thrilled to return to my alma mater and launch this powerful initiative," said Rentz-Hughes. "This conference is not just about academic excellence; it’s about equipping young women with the tools they need to thrive in every aspect of life — from building their personal brand to navigating the challenges of the modern world," she adds.The conference will feature workshops, keynote speeches, and panel discussions, all led by industry experts in diverse fields. Topics will cover a broad spectrum of important areas such as:• Unlocking Your Mind with the Keys to Mental Health: Thriving in College and Beyond• Hidden Dangers: Protecting Yourself from Cyber Predators and Sex Trafficking• Rise & Thrive: Mastering Leadership, Brand Protection, and Career Growth• Beauty Inside & Out: Confidence, Self-Esteem, Make-Up Tips and Fashion Trends• Resilient & Unbreakable: Embracing the Strength WithinExperts from across the southern region will share knowledge and insight, including:• Erica Barnett, LPC, Associate Clinical Director, Carastar Health• Joy Brown, ATL Experiences Assistant Director| Human Trafficking Liaison, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport• Donna L. Hubbard, Human Trafficking Awareness Educator, Activist, and Survivor• Greg Evans, Founder, National Cyber Security Ventures• Africa Miranda, Actor & Digital Creative• Anthony Brock, Founder, Valiant Cross Academy | Forbes Contributing Writer• Glennetta Davis, AVP Branch Manager, PNC Bank• Sheyann Webb-Christburg, Civil Rights Activist | Self-Esteem and Etiquette Coach• Dr. Courtney Hammonds, CEO, CAH & Co. | Fashion Editor, Upscale Magazine• Judge Terrinee Gundy, Municipal Court of Atlanta / author “The Daughter of A Junkie”In addition to the empowering workshops and discussions, the conference will also honor the legacy of Rentz-Hughes’ late mother, Mrs. Bessie Elizabeth Rentz, a retired educator of over 40 years and a passionate supporter of HBCUs. During the lunch session of the conference, a deserving student will be awarded the Mrs. Bessie Elizabeth Rentz Scholarship in her memory, helping to further Mrs. Rentz's lifelong commitment to education and the success of young women.Event Details:• Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025• Time: 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM• Location: Alabama State University, 915 S. Jackson Street, Montgomery, ALJ. Garrick Hardy Student Center Ballroom *Media is invitedAbout The Skky Brand, Inc.The Skky Brand, Inc. is a leading special events, marketing, and public relations agency that creates unique, transformative experiences and initiatives.About It Girls Initiative, LLCIt Girls Initiative, LLC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young women through leadership development, mentorship, and essential resources that promote both personal and professional growth. The organization is focused on inspiring the next generation of confident, capable women leaders.

