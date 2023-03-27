New Podcast for Women; Tackling Sex, Aging, Relationships, Dating and MORE

Lifestyle influencer launches brand movement to educate, entertain and inspire women 40+
I am inviting women 40+ to join me on the journey, serve as their Chief of Aging Fabulous and change the mindset of aging around the world.”
— Stella Ringer, Chief of Aging Fabulous
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stella J. Ringer embraces Women’s History Month as the perfect time to reimagine and revise what the future of womanhood can, and should, be with an empowered and zealous approach to aging.
Yes, zealous. Strong. Healthy. Sexy. Powerful. That’s exactly what women have been across the ages if you examine herstory accurately. And lifestyle influencer Ringer wants to ensure women across the world remember and exemplify that at every age.
Ringer has launched “Zeal, Aging Redefined,” a new podcast and brand movement designed to ignite a drive within women to live boldly. She’s the host of the podcast that’s available now on Spotify, iHeart Media, Podchaser, BoomPlay and Player FM. “My mission is to invite women 40+ to join me on the journey, serve as their Chief of Aging Fabulous and change the mindset of aging around the world!” says Ringer.
Ringer, a corporate executive and lifestyle influencer, is encouraging women to experience aging confidently with sass, class and kick-ass positivity. “We often hear people say ‘40 is the new 20’, or ‘60 is the new 40’, and it is,” says Ringer. “Women are living longer and paying attention to their bodies, health and mindsets. We don’t have to dread each birthday that comes, but capture it with dignity and poise, and this podcast shows us how to do it in a fun, entertaining style that promotes a sense of community among women globally,” she adds.
So nothing is off the table. Nothing. Menopause, fulfilling sex lives, the importance of movement, mental health, skincare. Zeal explores every facet of phenomenal, vigorous maturation so women across the globe are equipped to be live fearlessly in every decade of their life.
“I’m launching Zeal, Aging Redefined with a different approach to the passage of aging, to demystify the stigma and redefine the narrative,” says Ringer. The podcast attracts Baby Boomers, Gen Xers and ‘seasoned’ Millennials.
*Better Sex, Better Life!
*Skin Deep – The Skinny on Skincare as we Age
*Putting “You” back in your Life – Mind .Set .Go!
*Old School vs New School – Dating and Relationships
*Do What You Want When You Want – Never Too Late!
*Aging – OWN IT!
*Aging – No Pressure!
ABOUT ZEAL, AGING REDEFINED
Zeal is a newly launched media platform with a “A Story For The Ages”, rewriting the aging narrative - sharing stories that aren’t being told around the truths of women aging. This new narrative will be fun, celebratory, freeing and of course zealous. The content lineup consists of a myriad of important stories, topics and conversations surrounding mental health, physical wellness to beauty & fashion and more. Click HERE for more.
