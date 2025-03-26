A YEAR OF SUCCESS IN PROMOTING PDO AND PGI PRODUCTS ACROSS EUROPE

Campaign visual Group pic 1 Group pic 2

The EU Fab 6 campaign makes significant strides in promoting European quality products with a positive impact on market expansion in UK and Switzerland

ROMA, ITALY, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first year of The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe campaign has successfully concluded, marking significant achievements in promoting European quality products in key international markets. With a focus on the United Kingdom and Switzerland, the campaign has underscored the importance of PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) labels as symbols of authenticity, quality, and tradition.The campaign’s efforts in its first year included a wide range of activities designed to engage consumers, media and industry professionals alike, raising awareness of these high-quality products. A central part of this effort was the launch of an official website and social media channels, providing a platform for sharing educational content. An extensive online and offline advertising campaign further reinforced the campaign’s message, reaching a broad audience with the compelling story behind these European products.The campaign spotlighted six exceptional products, each a true highlight, including the famous Mortadella Bologna PGI, a delicately seasoned Italian deli meat from the Bologna region, renowned for its smooth texture and aromatic flavours. Additionally, Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO, the classic Italian dry-cured sausage, proudly displayed its PDO label, a testament to its authentic, traditional production methods. Another highlights were Zampone and Cotechino Modena PGI, the iconic Italian pork products from Modena, known for its rich, savoury flavours. Consumers also had the chance to savour wines from the Premières Côtes de Bordeaux and Cadillac regions, which, with their PDO certification, reflect the high standards and exceptional quality of Bordeaux wines, offering complex, elegant, and terroir-driven flavours that are a hallmark of the region's rich wine heritage. Similarly, the PDO wines of Garnacha provided rich, full-bodied flavours, with each bottle telling the story of centuries-old traditions and a deep connection to the land. The Wines of Abruzzo, celebrated for their deep-rooted Italian heritage, also shone brightly, showcasing the region's exceptional craftsmanship. These wines are safeguarded by the PDO label, which guarantees their authentic production methods and exceptional quality.Strategic partnerships played a key role in boosting visibility, such as a collaboration with the Guild of Food Writers in the UK, which hosted webinars to highlight the distinct qualities of European deli meats and wines. The campaign also organized masterclasses for industry professionals, providing expert-led sessions that deepened their understanding of PDO and PGI products. These initiatives were complemented by B2B luncheons and roadshows, offering an opportunity for European producers to connect directly with key buyers, as well as educational activities in schools, such as The Chef Academy in London and Les Roches in Switzerland, to introduce younger generations to the value of authentic European gastronomy.In addition, the campaign organized tasting days in 290 stores of Costco and Tesco, allowing consumers to directly engage with the products and experience the distinctive qualities of PDO and PGI wines and deli meats. Study trips for English and Swiss journalists, bloggers, and industry professionals also provided immersive experiences that showcased the rigorous production standards and traditions behind these products. These efforts culminated in prestigious gala dinners in London and Geneva, which brought together key stakeholders to celebrate European food and wine excellence.Looking ahead, the first year of The EU Fab 6 campaign has laid a strong foundation for continued growth. Export data from the consortia demonstrates the campaign’s positive impact on market expansion. For example, sales of Mortadella Bologna PGI in the UK saw an increase in volume of 8.3%, while Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO experienced a 21.5% rise in Switzerland. Additionally, sales of Bordeaux and Cadillac wines increased by 9% in volume in the UK market. Spain’s wine exports, including those from Garnacha, continue to perform strongly, as do Abruzzo wines, which saw a 13.2% increase in exports in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. These results highlight the growing demand for PDO and PGI-certified products, as consumers increasingly recognize the value of authenticity and quality.PDO and PGI labels are not just certification marks—they are a promise. Products carrying these prestigious labels are deeply rooted in the tradition and terroir of their regions. They represent the meticulous craftsmanship and high standards upheld by European producers as these labels guarantee that a product comes from a specific region and is made according to strict production methods. These certifications not only preserve European food and wine traditions but also support sustainable practices and contribute to the local economy.As the campaign moves forward, The EU Fab 6 remains committed to advocating for the unique qualities of European food and wine, emphasizing the importance of PDO and PGI labels as a guarantee of quality, tradition, and authenticity. The initiative is supported by six renowned consortia:• The Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy) – project leader• The Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy)• The Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (Italy)• ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France)• Asociación para la Promoción del vino de Garnacha – Garnacha Origen (Spain)• The Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy)Follow us to discover more about the exceptional quality of European PDO and PGI deli meats and wines:Website https://theeufab6.eu/ Facebook @theeufab6 Instagram @theeufab6 YouTube @TheEUFab6PRESS OFFICEBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Tel +39 030 7741535Email: theeufab6@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.