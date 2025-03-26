ROBIN HILLS SELECTED FOR THE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD BY IAOTP

Dr. Robin Hills member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas this December

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robin Hills, Doctor of Advanced Studies – Psychology (honoris causa), Emotional Intelligence Online Course Creator, Leadership and Management Trainer, and Coach, was recently selected for The Lifetime Achievement Award for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the profession.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in and of itself, only a few select members are chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. These special honorees are selected to receive this award based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions to society, and their impact on their professions. Robin Hills will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over four decades of experience, Dr. Hills is a specialist in emotional intelligence, focusing on the strategic use of emotions to support personality and behavior in business, thereby enhancing productivity and driving success in the workplace.Dr. Hills' expertise spans many professional areas, including working with small start-ups and large multinationals in commercial, project management, and line management roles. He is also deeply committed to education, running programs on resilience and emotional intelligence utilized in educational institutions across South Africa and India. He has reached over 500,000 learners across 200+ countries through his online emotional intelligence courses.Dr. Hills is the author of The Authority Guide to Emotional Resilience in Business and has contributed to The Authority Guide to Emotional Resilience in Business, both published in The Authority Guide Series. His research and insights have led to keynote addresses at international emotional intelligence and neuroscience conferences, covering regions such as the UK, the US, the Middle East, South Africa, and India, as well as numerous online events. He is available for conference speaking engagements and commissioned writing projects related to emotional intelligence and neuroscience.Dr. Hills' areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, team building, leadership development, executive coaching, change management, corporate training, diversity and inclusion, and public speaking.Before starting his career path, Dr. Hills earned his Bachelor's in Biology from Durham University in 1980. Last year, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate, Doctor of Advanced Studies in Psychology, from Universidad Azteca.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Hills has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. In 2024, Dr. Hills was honored with several prestigious awards, including Top Facilitator of the Year in Emotional Intelligence by IAOTP. He was also recognized as Best Transformative Emotional Intelligence Coach by CIO Today, Transformational Leader of the Year by Exeleon Magazine, and Best Emotional Intelligence Training Provider, UK, by the SME News Business Elite Awards. This year, he graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December, Dr. Hills will be honored at IAOTP's annual gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in recognition of his selection as one of the Top 25 Global Impact Leaders and his prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.Looking back, Dr. Hills attributes his mindset as crucial to success. Developing a positive attitude and a growth mindset is key. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to continue to inspire and influence those working in online education to positively incorporate AI and gamification into their teaching methodologies to promote more engaging and effective learning experiences for students worldwide.For more information, please visit: https://ei4change.com/ AndAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

