Shades of Aurora Unveils Revamped Website, Underscores the Importance of Early Window Treatment Planning

Shades of Aurora launches a new website in partnership with WTMP to engage homeowners in the early part of construction for tailored window treatment solutions.

Window treatments have a profound impact on homes and should never be an afterthought. WTMP understood this and delivered a website that echoes what we stand for as a company.”
— Imtaz Alli, owner of Shades of Aurora
NORTH WALES, PA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a proven track record of delivering custom window treatment solutions in North Wales, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas, Shades of Aurora is poised to expand its reach with the launch of its new website.

Designed with the expert guidance of Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), a digital marketing agency with niche expertise in helping window treatment brands grow, Shades of Aurora aims to underscore the importance of including window treatment design and planning early on in the build and construction process with its stronger online presence.

Coming from a construction background himself, Imtaz has seen the big disconnect between well-designed new builds and renovations versus the little planning that goes into window coverings.

The launch of Shades of Aurora’s new website bridges this gap with customer-centric features such as a convenient appointment portal for one-on-one consultations at no cost. Alongside this, WTMP is also leading strategic digital initiatives such as consumer education, SEO, and PPC to create opportunities for Shades of Aurora to engage homeowners so that window treatment planning and design can be integrated right off the bat.

Simultaneously, Shades of Aurora’s upgraded website caters to homeowners who are not necessarily constructing a new home or doing a major renovation but looking into window covering alternatives. Content resources and a gallery of past projects offer a wealth of information and inspiration to help homeowners make a more informed decision.

Visit Shades of Aurora’s new website at https://shadesofaurora.com/ to learn more about their custom window treatment solutions.

If you own a window treatment or awning business and are looking to strengthen your online footprint, get more leads, and book more installations, visit https://wtmarketingpros.com/ to schedule a discovery call or call us at (610) 800-4222.

