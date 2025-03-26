Thesis Elements Welcomes Institutions to Modern SIS Solution as Legacy Ellucian PowerCampus and Jenzabar CX Sunset

St. Elizabeth University Selects Thesis Elements to Replace PowerCampus

CHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Ellucian PowerCampus and Jenzabar CX solutions approach their end of life, Thesis Elements today invites existing higher education institutional users to explore its modern, cost-effective Student Information System (SIS) tailored to their needs. As institutions running on outdated, slower legacy systems built decades ago face the need for a new SIS, Thesis Elements offers a proven, mission-critical solution that ensures a seamless transition without excessive costs or years-long implementation timelines. St. Elizabeth University recently selected Thesis Elements to replace Ellucian PowerCampus, citing its intuitive interface, affordability, and seamless integration with existing systems as key decision factors. They needed to streamline their technology operations by reducing point solutions in financial aid, student life, and IT with a future-ready solution. Elements provided St. Elizabeth University with a comprehensive SIS centered on student success supporting registration, degree planning, financial aid, housing, student success, and reporting in one centralized solution.As more institutions are running on outdated, slower legacy systems built years ago, Thesis Elements provides a cloud-native, multi-tenant SaaS platform that scales with the institution. With the average client able to be live in less than a year, Elements ensures a smooth transition, minimizes disruption, and avoids the high costs and lengthy timelines often associated with larger SIS platforms.“With legacy systems like PowerCampus and others sunsetting, smaller institutions must act quickly to avoid relying on unsupported technology,” said Jason Duggan, CEO, Thesis Elements. “Our solution is a highly configurable, cloud-based platform that empowers schools with the flexibility, affordability, and operational efficiency needed to meet their unique needs, all with the end goal of enhancing both administrative operations and student success.”Thesis Elements seamlessly integrates with LMS, CRM, and ERP systems and leverages Microsoft Power BI for advanced analytics and real-time data visualization, enabling institutions to receive timely updates and make smarter data-driven decisions. Built with the financial realities of small to midsized institutions in mind, the platform is designed for efficiency and ease of use, providing automated workflows and robust reporting that enhance operational performance and support student success.For institutions currently using PowerCampus, CX, or other aging SIS platforms, the time to explore new options is now. Thesis Elements offers dedicated migration support, ensuring a seamless transition without the need for extended offline periods or complex implementations.About Thesis ElementsThesis Elements is a cloud-based Student Information System purpose-built for small to midsized institutions. Elements drives operational efficiency with an affordable, user-friendly system providing critical operations and administration functions including improving student success, enabling faster financial aid decisions and easier federal and state reporting, integrating with an institutions’ campus technology ecosystem including LMS, CRM and ERP systems. With the average implementation time under 12 months, Elements streamlines operations, improves access to essential student data and increases self service tools for students all built on modern technology designed to help future-proof the institution. Backed by a dedicated user community, Elements evolves based on real-world feedback to better serve the needs of smaller institutions. Founded in 2020, Thesis Elements is a business-unit of Thesis America. For more information, visit www.siselements.com

