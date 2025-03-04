Methodist College Selects Thesis Elements as Its New Student Information System

Elements [is] a strong fit for our operations and allows us to further our mission of creating a learning environment that meets the needs of the healthcare students of today and tomorrow.” — Kayla Banks, PhD, Chancellor at Methodist College

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thesis is excited to announce that Methodist College has selected Elements as its new Student Information System (SIS). This decision reflects the institution’s dedication to modernizing its technological infrastructure and enhancing the student experience while remaining committed to operational efficiency.Methodist College is a private institution specializing in healthcare and human services education. Originally founded as the Methodist School of Nursing, it has expanded to offer bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing, social work, and healthcare administration, preparing students for impactful careers in healthcare.As a long-time user of CAMS, Methodist College recognized the value of transitioning to a system with a familiar interface. Chancellor Kayla Banks, PhD, emphasized the importance of this seamless transition, stating, “We are thrilled to take advantage of the Elements proven implementation model, which strengthens our commitment to using modern technology and innovation to support our students, faculty and staff. Thesis’s investment in Elements makes it a strong fit for our operations and allows us to further our mission of creating a learning environment that meets the needs of the healthcare students of today and tomorrow.”Methodist college will benefit from enhanced reporting capabilities and access to real-time data, giving staff and administrators the ability to make faster, data-backed decisions. Thus, aiding Methodist College in allocating resources more efficiently and streamlining operations. Chancellor Banks noted, “The investment in a new SIS is cost-prohibitive for many private colleges. We were so pleased to find that the adoption of Elements was within our reach and offers many of our big ‘wish list’ features.”Jason Duggan, CEO of Thesis, remarked, “We are honored to continue our partnership with Methodist College on their journey to modernize and enhance their student information system. Their decision to adopt Elements reinforces our mission to deliver innovative, effective, and affordable solutions that empower institutions of all sizes to thrive.”About Methodist CollegeLocated in Peoria, Illinois, Methodist College is a four-year, private, not-for-profit college affiliated with Carle Health . The college is dedicated to providing high-quality education with a focus on healthcare and human services, and its relationship with Carle Health affords students clinical opportunities throughout the Peoria region at the Carle Health hospitals and clinics. With a strong commitment to its students, Methodist College strives to create a supportive and inclusive learning environment. Learn more at www.methodistcol.edu About ElementsElements is a modern, cloud-native Student Information System (SIS) designed to streamline operations and improve the student experience. Built for small to mid-sized institutions, Elements offers configurable workflows, seamless integrations, and robust reporting tools. By automating critical processes and simplifying user experiences, Elements empowers institutions to address their unique needs and achieve their strategic goals. With enhanced reporting capabilities and real-time data access, Elements provides institutions with the insights needed to make informed decisions quickly and efficiently. For more information, visit www.siselements.com

