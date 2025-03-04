DocGenie's state of the art platform now available globally for clinics and hospitals

DocGenie Global Logo

DocGenie - a telemedicine platform recently setup an entity in Singapore to offer its state of the art telehealth platform for clinics and hospitals worldwide.

Telemedicine has lot of advantages for patients to access good quality care remotely. However, clinics and hospitals worldwide struggle to implement a high quality solution at an affordable price.” — Aditya Vijay, COO, DocGenie Global

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DocGenie, a leading online doctor consultation platform, is excited to announce that it has setup an office in Singapore to start its global operations with the intention to offer its state of the art telemedicine platform to clinics and hospitals around the world.Telemedicine is still very low in penetration when it comes to outpatient care but is growing rapidly. There are lots of inherent benefits for both patients and doctors in leveraging telemedicine. Industry reports suggest that OPD care through telemedicine will grow from about 3% today to almost 50% over the next 10 years. However adoption is constrained by the lack of good quality and cost effective solutions that can be easily adopted by healthcare companies.DocGenie, with its mission to enhance the access to quality healthcare, has built a state of the art platform, leveraging cutting-edge technology and a superior user interface. Its solution has already been helping thousands of patients and hundreds of doctors and has received great feedback. It has now setup an entity in Singapore to drive its international business.“Telemedicines has lot of inherent advantages for patients to access care irrespective of their location or health condition. However, clinics and hospitals worldwide struggle to find and implement a high quality solution at an affordable price. That is what where DocGenie comes in. Our HIPAA and ISO certified platform with built in AI capabilities can very easily be implemented by clinics and hospitals. ” - says Aditya Vijay, Cofounder and COO of DocGenie Global “DocGenie platform has been built by a group of doctors leveraging their decades of experience in treating doctors with the knowledge on how best to provide valuable consultation and treat a patient remotely. Over the last several years we have treated thousands of patients and have received great feedback. We are now ready to offer this platform to clinics and hospitals around the world. ” says Dr. Rachna Kucheria, Cofounder and Medical Director at DocGenie.DocGenie plans to offer the platform to clinics around the world. It has invested in infrastructure to help each clinic or hospital implement the solution as per their need and also provides ongoing support services.

