The Ark at the Shames JCC in Tarrytown Releases Spring Schedule of Events

TARRYTOWN , NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westchester’s newest performance and events venue, The Ark , has released its spring 2025 schedule of programs, with events ranging from film festival screenings to performances honoring some of the greatest musicians of all time. Located in Tarrytown, NY at the Shames JCC on the Hudson, The Ark includes a 3,500 square foot primary event space and theater and a 2,500 square foot pre-function lounge area, the Cohen Family Atrium, with a café open from 8am-2pm, Monday-Friday. The Ark offers a full schedule of engaging and entertaining performances, concerts, movies, lectures, and exhibits open to the public. It is also available for corporate and private events, include bar and bat mitzvahs and other celebrations.Highlights of the spring 2025 schedule include:Sunday, March 30, 3:00pm – 5:00pmRodgers: An Afternoon of Song and StoryBroadway producer Jack Viertel, professional singers, and an orchestra will explore the life and work of Richard Rodgers, who wrote some of the most famous musicals of all time. From "The Sound of Music" to "South Pacific," you’ll hear his famous songs performed while learning the stories behind their creation. Tickets: $50 for JCC members; $60 non-members (tickets include post-show dessert reception).Friday, April 4, 6:00pm – 8:00pmFilm Screening: The Paper Bag PlanThe ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York showcases accessible international cinema by and about people with disabilities, reframing existing disability narratives. In The Paper Bag Plan, a father diagnosed with cancer is determined to secure his son’s future and helps him build the skills needed for a job. Recommended for ages 18+ Tickets: $5 for JCC members, $8 for non-members.Sunday, April 6, 2:30pm – 4:00pmFilm Screenings: We Are Athletes + The 17%The ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York returns with a screening of two shorts. We Are Athletes explores The Adaptive Sports Foundation in Windham, NY, showcasing innovative approaches to athletic training and competition. In The 17% , an entrepreneur with Down syndrome transforms workplace culture through her successful cookie company and builds an inclusive business model. Recommended for ages 18+ Tickets: $5 for JCC members, $8 for non-members.Thursday, April 24, 6:30pm – 9:00pmDocumentary Screening: Blind SpotBlind Spot is the first documentary to expose campus antisemitism both before and after October 7. This timely film sheds light on the experiences of Jewish students and families navigating growing antisemitic harassment and incidents on college campuses. A discussion follows the screening with Lenny Gold, executive producer of the film, and Rachel Klein, executive director of Hillels of Westchester. Tickets: $5 for JCC members, $10 for non-membersFriday, May 2, 7:00pmFamily Pizza and a Movie Night: LucaKick off the weekend with your friends at the J over pizza and a screening of the heartwarming coming-of-age story Luca! Wear your comfy clothes! Tickets $5-10 members, $8-12 non-membersSaturday, May 3, 7:00pmAmerican Tune: A Paul Simon Tribute ConcertRenowned NYC-based musicians will perform the music of Paul Simon, one of the most influential and beloved American singer-songwriters of the 20th century. The band mirrors the range of Simon's music, bringing together artists with roots in gospel, R&B, jazz, rock n roll, and traditional world music. Tickets: $50 for JCC members, $75 non-members (tickets include post-show dessert reception).Sunday, May 4; 1:30pm -3:30pmThe Especially Everyone ExperienceThis sensory-friendly show features upbeat, positive tunes along with special accommodations to ensure those with sensitivities can actively and joyfully participate. Tickets: $ 25 for JCC members, $30 non-membersThe Ark is located within the Shames JCC at 371 South Broadway in Tarrytown, immediately adjacent to the I-287/Route 9 Tarrytown Exit and is easily accessible by car or train. For a full schedule of events, and to reserve tickets in advance, visit: www.thearkevents.org ###About the Harold & Elaine Shames JCC on the Hudson: The Shames JCC on the Hudson is a non-sectarian community center, providing meaningful experiences for individuals and families throughout their lives. We are a welcoming, inclusive gathering place that enriches the greater community through social, recreational, educational, social action, supportive service, wellness, and cultural programs and resources guided by Jewish values. The Ark, its new theater and event space, is the ideal destination for joyous lifecycle events, celebrations, and performances. More information is available at: https://www.shamesjcc.org/

