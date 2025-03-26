Walk-In Talk Podcast Announced as Official Podcast for Restaurant Events, LLC's Multiple Trade Shows in NY, CA and FL

Top food media show Walk-In Talk Podcast partners with trade show producer Restaurant Events, LLC to become official podcast for their multi regional events.

We are excited to partner with the team at Walk-In Talk Media and bring their highly popular podcast to our trade shows.” — Glenn Celentano, CEO and Partner of Restaurant Events, LLC.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walk-In Talk Podcast Becomes Official Podcast of Restaurant Events, LLC's Prominent Trade Shows, Including New York Restaurant Show, California Restaurant Show, Florida Restaurant Show, and Pizza Tomorrow SummitIn a strategic move that may be seen as a media disruptor within the food trade show industry, Walk-In Talk Media, a leading food media company based in Tampa, Florida, has announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Restaurant Events, LLC to make the Walk-In Talk Podcast the official podcast of the company's prominent regional food and beverage trade shows.Restaurant Events, LLC's portfolio of industry-leading events includes the New York Restaurant Show, California Restaurant Show, Florida Restaurant Show, and the Pizza Tomorrow Summit, which was named one of Trade Show Executive Magazine's Fastest 50 Growing Trade Shows. These events collectively attract thousands of U.S. and international exhibitors and tens of thousands of attendees every year."We are excited to partner with the team at Walk-In Talk Media and bring their highly popular podcast to our trade shows," said Glenn Celentano, CEO and Partner of Restaurant Events, LLC. "The Walk-In Talk Podcast has built a loyal following among food industry professionals and enthusiasts alike, making it the perfect platform to deliver behind-the-scenes coverage, exhibitor interviews, and insights from our industry-leading events. This collaboration will allow us to offer our attendees an enhanced experience by integrating high-quality audio and video content that captures the energy and excitement of our shows."The Walk-In Talk Podcast, hosted by Carl Fiadini, Founder of Walk-In Talk Media, has been leading the Apple Chart rankings as the #1 food podcast for more than a year. It has also achieved top-tier rankings in multiple countries around the world, including #1 in the UAE, Mexico, and Brazil. The podcast was recently named a finalist for the prestigious 2024 People's Choice Podcast Award."We are honored to partner with Restaurant Events, LLC and be the official podcast of their impressive portfolio of trade shows," said Carl Fiadini, Founder of Walk-In Talk Media. "This collaboration will allow us to expand our reach and bring our listeners even closer to the heart of the food and restaurant industry. We look forward to delivering compelling content that highlights the energy and excitement of these industry-leading events."As the official podcast of Restaurant Events, LLC, the Walk-In Talk Podcast will provide broadcast-quality audio and video content from these prominent regional events. Listeners can expect to hear from exhibitors, industry experts, and VIPs, providing a unique perspective on the latest trends and innovations shaping the restaurant industry."Awesome is the only word to describe this partnership. While I am, of course, excited about how this enhances the shows and the experience for visitors, I am even more thrilled about what we're able to now offer to our amazing group of exhibiting clients," said Paul Pedrow, Vice President of Sales at Restaurant Events, LLC.He continues by adding, "By introducing our collaborative product to the industry, we can offer a cost-friendly, high-ROI option that both extends the life and boosts the value of an exhibitor's event display. There's a need to bridge the gap between in-person lead generation and branding, post-event follow-up, and reaching digital audiences with buzz and awareness about where they can interact with a client's brand. Our collaboration offers a method of achieving that in a perfectly synergistic way. Plus, let's face it, it's also pretty darn cool to be featured on a popular podcast like Walk-In Talk!"The first episode featuring coverage from a Restaurant Events, LLC trade show will debut in August of 2025. For more information about the partnership and upcoming podcast episodes, please visit www.therestaurantevents.com About Walk-In Talk MediaWalk-In Talk Media is a leading food media company based in Tampa, Florida that produces the fast-paced and entertaining Walk-In Talk Podcast, the #1 food podcast on the Apple Charts. The podcast has achieved top-tier rankings in multiple countries around the world and was a finalist for the 2024 People's Choice Podcast Award.About Restaurant Events, LLCRestaurant Events, LLC is a leading producer of food and beverage trade shows and conferences across the United States. The company's portfolio includes the New York Restaurant Show, California Restaurant Show, Florida Restaurant Show, and the Pizza Tomorrow Summit, which was named one of Trade Show Executive Magazine's Fastest 50 Growing Trade Shows. These events collectively attract thousands of U.S. and international exhibitors and tens of thousands of attendees every year.

