Walk-In Talk Media Named Official North American Media Partner for The Burnt Chef Project

Hospitality Mental Health Awareness Food Industry Media

Walk-In Talk Media Partners with The Burnt Chef Project to champion mental health and storytelling in North America's hospitality industry.

We’re honored to help bring visibility to the critical work The Burnt Chef Project is doing for chefs, restaurant workers, and hospitality professionals,” Carl Fiadini, Founder Walk-In Talk Media” — Carl Fiadini

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walk-In Talk Media is proud to announce its official partnership with The Burnt Chef Project as their exclusive North American media partner. This collaboration unites a global mental health initiative with the storytelling power of the consistently ranked #1 food podcast on Apple Charts, Walk-In Talk Podcast, along with Walk-In Talk Media’s visually impactful film and photography capabilities.The Burnt Chef Project, a nonprofit social enterprise founded by Kris Hall, was created to challenge mental health stigma within the hospitality industry. With a presence in more than 100 countries, the organization is expanding its reach in the U.S. and Canada under the leadership of Tom Mitchell, who now heads the North American chapter. Walk-In Talk Media will help lead the charge through immersive content and advocacy.“We’re honored to help bring visibility to the critical work The Burnt Chef Project is doing for chefs, restaurant workers, and hospitality professionals,” said Carl Fiadini, host of Walk-In Talk Podcast. “This partnership isn’t just media—it is a movement. Walk-In Talk Media will proudly serve as both advocate and ambassador.”Through this partnership, Walk-In Talk Media will:- Feature The Burnt Chef Project in a dedicated series on Walk-In Talk Podcast- Produce original film and photography highlighting the mental health stories of hospitality professionals- Support U.S. and Canada-based awareness campaigns, fundraising initiatives, and trade show activations- Provide continued media coverage and storytelling support across all Walk-In Talk Media channelsMental Health Support Contact Numbers:Canada: 1-877-847-4525USA: 1-888-851-7032To access mental health training and leadership support for your organization:This alignment underscores Walk-In Talk Media’s deep commitment to spotlighting the human side of the culinary world and supporting the wellbeing of those who make it thrive.For press inquiries, interviews, or collaboration opportunities:Contact:- About Walk-In Talk MediaWalk-In Talk Media is a multimedia food storytelling company and home of the #1 ranked Walk-In Talk Podcast. With a mission to showcase the voices, culture, and behind-the-scenes truths of the food industry, Walk-In Talk produces engaging audio, film, and visual content across the U.S.Carl Fiadini is the Founder and CEO of Walk-In Talk Media.- About The Burnt Chef ProjectFounded in 2019 by Kris Hall, The Burnt Chef Project is a global nonprofit social enterprise dedicated to eradicating mental health stigma in the hospitality sector. Through education, 24/7 support, leadership training, and digital resources, the project empowers individuals and businesses to prioritize mental wellness in kitchens worldwide.

Gulf Shrimp Tagliatelle Short Documentary | Culinary | 2025: Chef Thomas Parker

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.