Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga launches End GBVF Dashboard, 26 Mar

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, will deliver opening remarks at the launch of the National End GBVF Dashboard on Wednesday, 26 March 2025 at the Anglo American Centre for Experiential Learning in Johannesburg during the Roots to Rise event.

This is not just a launch — it is a pivotal moment for the End GBVF Movement. For the first time, South Africa will have a public-facing tool that enables municipalities, service providers, and civil society to track progress, identify service gaps, and prioritise areas for improvement in the fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

The Dashboard will serve as both a mirror and a map — reflecting the state of GBVF services across the country, while guiding action and collaboration going forward. It brings visibility to community-level efforts, helps make systemic shifts, and empowers all sectors to take informed, decisive steps.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, 26 March 2025

Time: 7:30 – 19:00 (Minister to make remarks at 9:30)

Venue: Anglo American Centre for Experiential Learning, 122 Booysens Reserve Road, Theta, Johannesburg

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/share/1AFcs13VZL/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Theme: From Roots to Rise: A Movement to End GBVF - Turning the Impossible into Possible, Locally

The launch forms part of a larger day of interactive sessions, storytelling, and solution-building, where over 200 participants from government, judiciary, municipalities, institutions of higher learning, civil society organisations, funders, and the private sector will gather to share their experiences in implementing their 100-Day Challenges — the local mechanism used to bring the National Strategic Plan on GBVF to life.

Why This Matters

This is South Africa’s first national GBVF Dashboard — a system-shifting tool developed to enable continuous monitoring and action.

It is a product of collective work and learning through 100-Day Challenges.

It enables real-time insights and measurable impact — beyond promises, beyond reports.

