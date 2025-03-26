2025 ThreeBestRated® Awardee Atlantic Event Decor Celebrates Two Decades Of Creating Memorable Experiences in Moncton
MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Be it a wedding, a party, or a corporate event, events are something that create lasting memories in our life—these moments are worth cherishing. To make it enjoyable, proper and meticulous planning is needed, which can otherwise prove to be overwhelming and stressful. In Moncton, Atlantic Event Decor has been playing a key role in making events across the region a grand success for over two decades.
Humble Start, Yet Resounding Success!
Atlantic Event Decor was started twenty years ago when Beth Robichaud, the company’s founder, was approached to start a creative division within a trade show company. Over the years, the company has grown into one of Moncton's leading event planning and decor businesses.
Much like the saying, "Rome wasn’t built in a day,’ Atlantic Event Decor's success didn’t happen overnight. Their path wasn’t always smooth. Beth has poured in back bending efforts, years of dedication and deep passion for decoration to nurture her business to flourish.
Like many businesses, COVID-19 brought everything to a sudden halt. As the world stopped, so did events. Eventually, the company was on the verge of closing. Rather than walk away, Beth saw an opportunity to rebuild. "I loved this industry and wanted to continue on," Beth shared.
With a deep love for the industry, she purchased the equipment, reached out to former staff members, and set up a new warehouse in Moncton. Though the road to recovery was tough, the decision to restart during a challenging time proved to be the right one. Today, Atlantic Event Decor is thriving, welcoming back long-time clients and helping new ones bring their dream events to life, Beth expressed with pride.
Overcoming Challenges Through Experience
Challenges are common in every industry. Event management is not an exception. Every event comes with its own set of challenges, especially outdoor weddings. Weather can be unpredictable and is often an obstacle to event planning. Atlantic Event Decor doesn’t allow such things to ruin their clients’ big days. They always have a backup plan in place. From sudden rain showers to extreme heat, the team ensures that no matter what happens, the event will go on smoothly.
A perfect example of their ability to execute flawless events was a summer wedding under a clear-top tent—one of the hottest trends right now. While visually stunning, it quickly became an oven under the summer sun. Thanks to experience and preparation, the team adjusted schedules, working late into the night to ensure everything was set up in a cooler environment, making the day as comfortable as possible for the couple and their guests.
On another big day, The Atlantic team strategically moved a gazebo wedding into a golf course at the last minute due to extreme weather. Their quick thinking and resourcefulness turned a potential disaster into a picturesque and memorable experience.
Trends Shaping Weddings in 2025
Looking ahead to late 2024 and 2025, Atlantic Event Decor has identified key trends shaping the local wedding scene.
>> Experience-Focused Celebrations: Couples want memorable experiences both for themselves and their guests. “It's no longer just about the decor—it's about creating moments that will be remembered for years,” Beth explained.
>> Sustainability: According to Beth, the biggest trends in wedding planning revolve around sustainability. Eco-friendly practices are increasingly important, with many couples opting for online invitations and sustainable decor options.
>> BTS Content Capture: There is increasing demand for behind-the-scenes content capture. “We ensure that we have one coordinator on the day of the wedding, capturing all those special moments, whether it's via video or photo, and we share that with the couple after. So it's just those candid paparazzi-type shots that are behind the scenes.”
Making Huge Impact On Event Planning
With so many wedding planners in Moncton, Atlantic Event Decor distinguishes themselves with their simple yet powerful core objective: a personal touch and emotional investment in each client's vision.
“We take pride in what we offer to our clients. When couples come in, we make them feel at home. We want them to be comfortable. We don't want it to be stressful. We walk them through everything step by step.” With a team that goes above and beyond, Atlantic Event Decor isn’t just about planning events—it’s about creating moments that last a lifetime. Their efforts and hard work have earned them an award from ThreeBestRated® for the year 2025. This is not the first time for them, as they have been clinching the trophy since 2022. On receiving the award, the Atlantic team expresses their excitement and gratitude for the recognition, saying, "We are truly honored to be recognized by ThreeBestRated® once again. This award is a testament to our team's dedication, passion, and the trust our clients place in us.”
About Atlantic Event Decor
Atlantic Event Decor is a full-service event and wedding planning company based in Moncton, NB. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, they specialize in weddings, corporate events, Charity Galas, Gender Reveal Parties, Baby Showers, Bar & Bat Mitzvahs, Quinceañeras and other customized special occasions. For more information, visit atlanticeventdecor.com.
