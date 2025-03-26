Border Patrol seizes over $96,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden inside vehicle
INDIO, Calif. — El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen, who is accused of smuggling methamphetamine on Monday morning.
Border Patrol seized the meth around 11:50 a.m., when a sedan approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. In the primary inspection area, a Border Patrol K-9 team trained to detect illegal drugs and concealed persons, alerted to the vehicle and referred it to the secondary inspection area. During inspection of the vehicle, the K-9 alerted to the floorboards, which led to the discovery of an aftermarket compartment that contained several wrapped packages that had characteristics of narcotics smuggling. One of the packages was opened and tested positive for methamphetamine.
A total 114.5 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $96,942 was removed from the vehicle.
The driver, a U.S. citizen was placed under arrest for the transportation of a controlled substance. The driver, vehicle and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for prosecution.
“This hefty seizure represents something significant happening here in the Premier Sector and across the Border Patrol, namely that cartel terrorists have an ever more difficult time smuggling drugs,” said El Centro Sector Chief Gregory K. Bovino. “Our checkpoints are open for business and Border Patrol agents know more, much more, than cartel terrorists know.”
