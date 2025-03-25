PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - Korea invaded South Korea, leading to the acquisition of

South Korea's capital, Seoul.

(4) Following the invasion of South Korea, President

Harry Truman ordered the United States Armed Forces to

support South Korea on June 27, 1950, to serve as a police

action.

(5) On July 1, 1950, the first ground troops of the

United States Armed Forces arrived in South Korea.

(6) Prior to the invasion of South Korea, only 510

troops were based in South Korea.

(7) By 1953, a peak of approximately 326,863 troops was

reached.

(8) On July 27, 1953, the Korean War Armistice was

signed, preserving the independence of North Korea and South

Korea while maintaining a demilitarized zone between the two

nations. A formal peace treaty was never signed.

(9) In December 2021, South Korea, North Korea, China

and the United States agreed to declare a formal end to the

Korean War.

(10) Approximately 36,000 members of the United States

Armed Forces lost their lives in Korea, more than 92,000 were

wounded and 8,000 were missing.

(11) The Korean War has been referred to as the

Forgotten War from a lack of media attention following World

War II.

(12) The insufficient public awareness does not allow

the members of the United States Armed Forces who served

bravely and faithfully for the United States to be duly

recognized.

(13) In 1995, the Korean War Veterans Memorial was

