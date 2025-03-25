Senate Bill 511 Printer's Number 471
PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - Korea invaded South Korea, leading to the acquisition of
South Korea's capital, Seoul.
(4) Following the invasion of South Korea, President
Harry Truman ordered the United States Armed Forces to
support South Korea on June 27, 1950, to serve as a police
action.
(5) On July 1, 1950, the first ground troops of the
United States Armed Forces arrived in South Korea.
(6) Prior to the invasion of South Korea, only 510
troops were based in South Korea.
(7) By 1953, a peak of approximately 326,863 troops was
reached.
(8) On July 27, 1953, the Korean War Armistice was
signed, preserving the independence of North Korea and South
Korea while maintaining a demilitarized zone between the two
nations. A formal peace treaty was never signed.
(9) In December 2021, South Korea, North Korea, China
and the United States agreed to declare a formal end to the
Korean War.
(10) Approximately 36,000 members of the United States
Armed Forces lost their lives in Korea, more than 92,000 were
wounded and 8,000 were missing.
(11) The Korean War has been referred to as the
Forgotten War from a lack of media attention following World
War II.
(12) The insufficient public awareness does not allow
the members of the United States Armed Forces who served
bravely and faithfully for the United States to be duly
recognized.
(13) In 1995, the Korean War Veterans Memorial was
